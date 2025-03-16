Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Tre Donaldson

No. 22 Michigan rallied late to oust No. 18 Wisconsin and complete a week to remember by claiming the Big Ten Tournament championship. Along with the AAC title game, the Big Ten game is one of the final games to get finished ahead of the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal. Neither the Badgers (26-9) nor the Wolverines (25-9) were expected to be competitive for a top seed regardless of the outcome.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Box Score

Wisconsin

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Tonje 9 7 2 0 0 0 0 32 M. Klesmit 12 2 3 0 0 2 1 31 S. Crowl 4 6 2 1 0 1 4 29 J. Blackwell 18 5 0 1 0 2 3 36 N. Winter 5 7 1 0 1 1 1 19 K. McGee 2 5 0 0 0 0 2 16 C. Gilmore 3 3 0 1 0 0 3 23 X. Amos 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 8 J. Janicki 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5

Michigan

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN D. Wolf 8 8 1 0 0 3 3 27 T. Donaldson 11 3 8 1 1 2 4 31 N. Burnett 8 5 1 0 0 0 3 31 R. Jones 5 3 0 1 0 0 2 24 V. Goldin 11 5 1 0 0 3 1 32 LJ Cason 8 5 1 0 0 0 0 15 R. Gayle Jr. 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 13 W. Tschetter 6 6 1 1 1 0 3 27

Wisconsin vs. Michigan Game Summary

In an awkward slugfest of a first half, neither team commanded a lead of greater than five points at any point. That 12-7 lead was held by Michigan after a Vladislav Goldin 3-pointer with 11:46 to play in the opening half. Wisconsin took a 23-21 lead on a John Blackwell layup with 2:34 to play in the half, which ended up being the halftime tally.

Wisconsin shot 22% (8 for 37) in the first half, including 4-for-24 (17%) from 3-point range. Michigan shot 28% (9 for 32), but was just 3-for-17 (18%) from 3-point range and didn't attempt a free throw in the first half.

Wisconsin pushed its lead to eight points early in the second half on a Max Klesmit layup with 16:37 to play. The Badgers extended their lead to 38-27 before Michigan trimmed it back to 38-34.

Wisconsin held a 45-38 lead on a pair of John Tonje free throws with 7:39 to play, but Michigan pulled even not quite two minutes later on a Danny Wolf layup.

The game was tied at 53 with 1:34 to play, but Michigan scored the last six points to claim the title.

The Wolverines were paced by Vladislav Goldin and Tre Donaldson, each with 11 points. Michigan shot 32% for the game.

Wisconsin was paced by John Blackwell's 18 points and Max Klesmit added 12. The Badgers finished at just 22% shooting.

ESPN's bracketology projects Wisconsin as a No. 3 seed and Michigan as a No. 5 seed. Given the gap between the teams, it seems unlikely that a different outcome would have made any significant difference.

