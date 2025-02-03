“Wish the men were this good”: Kentucky fans react as Georgia Amoore goes off for 43 points vs Oklahoma 

Kentucky fans are buzzing with excitement after witnessing a spectacular performance from Georgia Amoore, who exploded for a staggering 43 points against Oklahoma.

Kentuckywbb took to Instagram to celebrate Amoore's achievement, posting a photo of the star guard holding a card with the number 43, along with a video showcasing her teammates' jubilant reaction.

The post was captioned "PERIOD. 💁‍♀", emphasizing the significance of Georgia's record-tying 43-point performance.

Following the post, fans took to the comment section to congratulate the Kentucky star, with one saying:

"Such a stud and Amoore ✨🤩."

Another fan said, "Outstanding. Georgia's ability to create for her teammates and herself is unmatched in women’s college basketball. Great road win, ladies!"

The first comment emphasized the guard's exceptional skill and dominance on the court, while the other fan offered a more detailed assessment, praising her unparalleled ability, and congratulating the team on a "great road win".

Fans react to Amoore's historic feat (Image via Instagram/kentuckywbb)

One fan replied, "Congratulations Georgia. Amazing player, amazing night!"

A fan commented, "What an amazing performance! Wow 🤩."

The praise continued to pour as another fan offered a heartfelt congratulatory message, highlighting her unforgettable performance, while another fan was similarly impressed, and was full of admiration for Amoore's incredible display on the court.

More fans react to Amoore's historic feat (Image via Instagram/kentuckywbb)

Georgia's historic record against Oklahoma

Amoore put on a show for the Wildcats, scoring a career-high 43 points to propel Kentucky to a 96-85 triumph against Oklahoma on Sunday. Her performance not only sealed the win but also tied the school record for most points scored in a single game.

The guard's 43-point performance tied Jennifer O'Neill's, in 2013, and Rhyne Howard's output in 2020.

Purdue - Ft. Wayne v Kentucky - Source: Getty

The Kentucky star's standout performance was marked by a stellar shooting display, bolstered by 8 assists and 1 rebound in 39 minutes of playing time.

With the victory, the Kentucky Wildcats jumped to fourth place in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) standings, boasting an impressive 25-3 overall record. They have won their last three games and will be looking to extend their winning streak when they face the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday.

