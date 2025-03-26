“Without you guys we are nothing”: Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia reveals how she managed to make a young fan’s dream come true

Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, made a touching revelation about her daughter's encounter with a young fan. On Wednesday, Brooks shared an Instagram video showing the LSU women's basketball star signing on a young girl's painting and LSU jersey.

Johnson also took a picture with the girl. The next scene showed the girl with her family in a parking lot. She was in tears, which led to a hug from the "momager."

"Just know that Flau'jae fans and supporters are out family. Without you guys we are nothing. So I can't have you guys around here crying and upset because you didn't get a chance to meet her. These FANS are a blessing!," Brooks wrote in the caption.

The incident happened after LSU's 101-71 demolishing of Florida State in the NCAA Tournament second round on Monday. Johnson scored 13 points, adding four rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes to power the Lady Tigers to the Sweet 16. It was her second game following a shin injury that sidelined her throughout the SEC tournament.

Flau'jae Johnson reveals NCAA mindset after injury return

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson missed the southeastern tournament due to a shin injury. However, she made a remarkable comeback by leading the Lady Tigers in scoring during their historical 103-48 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Johnson was seen wearing a compression sleeve over her lower leg, but it did not stop her explosive performance on the court, a constant proof that she is one of the best to play the game despite having a music career.

"I told myself when I came back that I wanted to be the energy for the team," Johnson said per ESPN. "I know that's what we needed."

Although LSU finished third in the SEC tournament, the Tigers are ranked as the No. 3 seed. Johnson led LSU in points with 18.8 ppg. She also averaged 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 47.0% shooting. The 21-year-old has continued to improve her game.

Meanwhile, Johnson has revealed she would not declare for the WNBA draft this season. She is widely rated as one of the top picks this year. For now, Johnson will focus on helping her team win their second NCAA championship.

