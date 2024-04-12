WNBA Draft 2024: Where could Cameron Brink end up? 

Cameron Brink is poised to hear her name called in the early portion of Monday's WNBA draft. The Stanford Cardinal star had a strong four-year career, spending her entire collegiate tenure with the program.

She averaged 14.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 3.1 blocks in just 22.7 minutes per game while shooting 52.7% from the field, 29.9% from 3-point range and 76.0% from the free-throw line.

Expand Tweet

Brink earned a plethora of individual awards, including being named a three-time All-American, Naismith and WBCA Defensive Player of the Year, two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year and three-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

She received All-Pac-12 Team and Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honors three times each and Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors once. Brink also took home the 2024 Lisa Leslie Award as the best center in the nation, while winning a national title as a freshman.

Expand Tweet

She is currently projected to be selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Brink has almost exclusively been mock-drafted to land with the Los Angeles Sparks, who currently hold the No. 2 pick.

Cameron Brink was able to boost her draft stock with a tremendous senior season, in which she set career highs in production across the board. As things stand, only Caitlin Clark will come off the board before the Cardinal star.

Brink finished her final collegiate season averaging 17.4 ppg, 11.9 rpg, and 2.8 apg.

What did Cameron Brink say about her decision to enter the 2024 WNBA draft?

Cameron Brink announced her decision to enter the 2024 WNBA draft after the Pac-12 Tournament and ahead of the NCAA Tournament. The Stanford Cardinal star took to social media, saying:

"Thank you Stanford. My four years at Stanford have been nothing short of life changing. I cannot begin to express my love for everyone I've met and everything I've earned in Palo Alto.

"To Tara and all my coaches - your patience, belief, and support have shaped me into the player and person I am today. Thank you to all my trainers, support staff, amazing teammates, friends, and fans that have made this all worth it along the way. I am beyond lucky to be surrounded by so many special people.

She continued:

"To my family and especially my parents – who would've thought that basketball would bring me the wonders it has. I attribute every ounce of success to your guidance and unconditional love. You are who I do it for every single day. I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

"Although I am excited for that next chapter, we still have unfinished business and so much to accomplish in my final season at Stanford. Lastly, to all the young girls out there, thank you for all your support. I believe in all of you like you've believed in me. Most importantly, you are loved. You got this!"

Check out Cameron Brink's announcement below:

Expand Tweet

After a successful collegiate career, Cameron Brink will look to find the same success at the next level. It remains to be seen if she will thrive in the WNBA, however, Brink's defensive prowess should help her acclimate to the professional game.

Poll : Will Cameron Brink thrive in the WNBA? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion