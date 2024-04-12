WNBA Draft 2024: Will Cameron Brink go No. 1? 

Heading into the 2024 WNBA draft, there's a perception that there's Caitlin Clark at the top, and then there's everybody else. Clark's 3,951 points aren't just the jump shots that launched a million dreams, it's a ladder to WNBA stardom.

It's not just that Clark is expected to go first in the draft, but that it would be hard to lay a wager against it as she seems predestined to join the Indiana Fever who hold the No. 1 pick.

But of everybody else, the top player remaining in the 2024 WNBA draft class is probably Stanford star Cameron Brink. The 6-foot-4 forward is not only an elite rebounder and defender but an agile and competent scorer as well. She's right there with Clark in terms of being ready to make an immediate impact in the WNBA.

In four years at Stanford, Brink amassed 1,892 points, 1,223 rebounds and 424 blocked shots. She won a national title as a freshman starter and was a three-time AP All-American. She is a decent shooter, hitting 30% of her career 3-point tries and 76% of her free throws. Her defense and rebounding skills are sharp and her offense, if not explosive, is solid and diverse.

Brink probably brings more overall offensive game to the table than South Carolina post-target Kamilla Cardoso. She likely won't be the top overall pick simply because she isn't Caitlin Clark. But here's the case for how she could end up there.

Will Cameron Brink go No. 1 in the 2024 WNBA draft?

While it seems all but guaranteed that Caitlin Clark goes first, there's a path to another result.

The Indiana Fever is picking first, and they need Caitlin Clark. They're not bereft of post players, as WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston and Nalyssa Smith are both promising young talents in the low block. The Fever needs help at guard and that's Clark's department. But what if somebody else obtained the pick?

The choice of Clark would not be a slam dunk (no pun intended) for some other teams. The Los Angeles Sparks, picking second, do have Nneka Ogwumike in the post. But she's 32 years old and their only solid inside player. Cameron Brink could be an irresistible choice for them.

The Chicago Sky, picking third, are even thinner on the block. They have solid guard play, but need a post player. Either Brink or South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso would be a solid choice for them.

Should a guard-heavy team decide that Brink was an irresistible component for success, they could trade up and pick her ahead of Clark. Given the PR flack that the Fever would take for not choosing Clark, only the Sparks would be a safe move, as Indiana could still take Clark second. While highly unlikely, it's a possibility.

The other initial hope was that Clark would use her extra COVID-19 year to return to Iowa. Particularly after the Hawkeyes fell in the NCAA Tournament final for the second year in a row, it was not hard to imagine Clark sticking around to get a championship.

In a draft without Clark, Cameron Brink immediately leaps to the top of most draft boards. She's a smoother and more complete prospect than Kamilla Cardoso. The top guard on the board other than Clark is Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon. Considering that Sheldon would not be a top pick threat, that would have opened up even more trade possibilities.

Alas, Clark is still in the draft and is highly likely to be chosen first. But in the event of a last-second snag, Brink is ready. She's always been a great rebounder and she might have one more up her sleeve.

Can Cameron Brink snag the top spot in the 2024 WNBA draft? Will she have a better pro career than Caitlin Clark? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

