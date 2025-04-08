WNBA draft projections for LSU players ft. Aneesah Morrow

LSU is losing its star forward for the second season in a row. Last year, Angel Reese was selected No. 7 overall in the WNBA draft. Aneesah Morrow has filled her shoes for the Tigers, but now, she has also declared for the draft.

Junior guard Flau'jae Johnson, who is the team's second-highest scorer behind Morrow, announced that she would forgo the draft to return to college for her final year of eligibility.

Here's a look at which LSU players might enter the WNBA draft this year and projections of when they could be drafted.

LSU draft prospects and projections

Aneesah Morrow, Forward

Projection: First Round, Pick No. 5, Golden State Valkyries

LSU forward Aneesah Morrow is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, going anywhere from pick No. 4 to No. 7.

Morrow has spent the past two seasons with the Tigers after beginning her college career at DePaul. She has served as a dynamic two-way forward, leading LSU in points, rebounds and steals per game this season, with 18.7, 13.5 and 2.5, respectively. Her rebound average is first in the NCAA, as is her 30 double-doubles this season.

The versatile forward filled in nicely for Angel Reese. Her skill set should translate nicely to the league, and she would be a good pickup for Golden State, which is trying to build a strong roster ahead of its first season.

Jersey Wolfenbarger, Forward

Projection: Undrafted

Jersey Wolfenbarger is only a junior, but she is 22 years old, making her eligible to enter the 2025 WNBA draft. She hasn't announced if she will declare for the draft or return to college.

Wolfenbarger is coming off her first season at LSU after two years at Arkansas. She appeared in every game for the Tigers this season, averaging 13.2 minutes. The forward recorded 4.6 ppg and 3.4 rpg and highlighted her defensive potential with 0.6 spg and 0.6 blocks per game.

The junior's shooting ability from the field makes her stand out. She shot 63.0% this season. In a competitive WNBA draft, Wolfenbarger would likely go undrafted, but she shows promise and could emerge as a star for LSU next season. It is in Wolfenbarger's best interest to return to college.

Shayeann Day-Wilson, Guard

Projection: Undrafted

Shayeann Day-Wilson is just 21 years old. Domestic players must be 22 to declare for the draft, but the guard is a Toronto native. International players only need to be 20 years old, so she could be found draft eligible.

Day-Wilson spent her final year of college eligibility at LSU after stints at Duke and Miami. She appeared in 32 games for the Tigers, including 21 starts, but the guard experienced significant dips in her stats.

After averaging 11.9 ppg in her sole season at Miami, Day-Wilson recorded just 3.5 for LSU. Her shooting also worsened from everywhere on the court. The senior's field goal percentage dropped from 41.4% to 28.3%, and she shot just 20.3% from beyond the arc compared to 36.8% at Miami.

Day-Wilson has potential but struggled in her senior season. Whether or not Day-Wilson will declare for the 2025 WNBA draft is still to be decided, but it's unlikely that her performance at LSU will result in her getting drafted.

Amani Bartlett, Forward

Projection: Undrafted

It's unclear if Amani Bartlett will declare for the 2025 WNBA draft. The forward has spent the entirety of her college career at LSU, where she has served as a playmaker off the bench.

In her senior season, Bartlett appeared in 17 games, averaging five minutes on the court. She averaged 0.6 ppg and 1.2 rpg while shooting 57.1% from the field. It is unlikely that these stats will get Bartlett noticed in the WNBA draft, and she may decide not to declare.

