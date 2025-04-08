WNBA Draft projections for South Carolina players ft. Sania Feagin

While the South Carolina Gamecocks came up short in the NCAA title game against UConn, the Gamecocks are still preparing for another important WNBA draft.

The Gamecocks have sent a number of players to the WNBA in recent seasons, including Kamilla Cardoso and A'ja Wilson. Another group is on the way.

South Carolina had a 35-4 season and will return the team's top three scorers to next season's team. That said, the Gamecocks will lose a pair of almost certain WNBA draft picks and a couple of other prospects who could be WNBA draft selections. Here's an early rundown on Gamecocks' WNBA draft potential ahead of Monday's selections.

South Carolina WNBA Draft Projections

South Carolina's Sania Feagin could be a first-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Sania Feagin

A 6-foot-3 forward who has been an SEC All-Defense pick, Feagin is a rare WNBA selection who is still very much developing as a player. She scored 8.1 points and grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game in her senior season at South Carolina.

But Feagin is a legitimate WNBA prospect based on her size and defense. Players from mid-level competition who score tons of points are, frankly, dime a dozen. Players who have played in the toughest league in college basketball and have drawn some of the toughest defensive assignments in the sport are much more desirable.

Feagin could go as high as late in the first round of the draft or as low as the second round. Her spot will largely be a matter of fit.

A team of capable scorers that could use some interior muscle and defense could see her as ideal. Regardless of the spot of her selection, Feagin could have a long career in the WNBA.

Te-Hina Paopao

An Oregon transfer, Paopao reached the NCAA title game in both seasons as a Gamecock. She was more of a scorer at Oregon, putting up 13.6 and 13.1 points per game in her second and third seasons there. This past year, Paopao scored 9.4 points per game.

Paopao was a second-team All-American by the USBWA last season after scoring 11.0 points per game. She had a weaker shooting season this year, dropping from 47% to 37% on 3-point shooting and from 85% to 74% on free throw shooting.

Paopao is a team-first standout and is certain to get a WNBA shot. She could be picked as high as the end of the first round or into the second round.

Again, fit will matter. Paopao isn't the most exciting prospect, but she's very much a known quantity and should fit in well on a team that will value her scoring, leadership and intensity.

Bree Hall

Hall had a less productive senior season than she did in her junior year. This past season, Hall scored 6.3 points and grabbed 3.0 rebounds per game. She scored 9.2 points per game a season before. Hall dropped from 44% shooting to 38% and from 70% foul shooting to 67%.

Hall started for her last two seasons at Carolina. At 6-foot-0, she's long and athletic enough to be a capable defender at the next level. Her scoring won't necessarily be sought after, but she could well sneak into the third round of the draft.

WNBA teams value the self-sacrificial style taught by Dawn Staley and might choose to give Hall a shot.

Raven Johnson

Johnson is a draft question mark. She has been around for four seasons and is eligible for the WNBA draft, but could also return to South Carolina for another season after playing in just two games in her first season.

Johnson has indicated that her decision is imminent, and with the draft coming up on Monday, that has to be the case.

Johnson is a two-year starter, but she dropped from 8.1 points per game to 4.9 points per game this year. Her assists dipped from 4.8 assists per game to 2.8 assists per game.

The guess is that Johnson will return to South Carolina rather than risk going undrafted. If she stays in, she might be a late-round pick. But the safe call would be going back to school.

Sakima Walker

A 6-foot-4 center, Walker transferred from Rutgers to Carolina. But Walker saw very little playing time in her two seasons as a Gamecock. She played in 46 total games and saw just 84 minutes of action this past season.

Walker averaged 1.4 points and 0.7 rebounds per game this past season with Carolina. She played in just one NCAA Tournament game and wasn't a significant contributor to Carolina's success.

That said, she is 6-foot-4 and won an NCAA title. It's not impossible that a WNBA team could take a flier on Walker, but it does seem unlikely.

What do you think about South Carolina's WNBA Draft possibilities? Share your take below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

