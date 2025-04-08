WNBA draft projections for UConn players ft. Paige Bueckers

Monday's WNBA draft is approaching quickly, and with the final selections falling into place (or withdrawing from the draft), the UConn picture is taking shape. The Huskies are fresh off the school's 12th national title and figures to be active on draft night. But with a recent announcement, at least one first-round pick dropped off the board.

Nevertheless, the 37-3 Huskies will make their new additions to the WNBA stew. A look around the rosters reveals that the 27 UConn first-round picks continue to shape the WNBA. From Breanna Stewart to Napheesa Collier to Aaliyah Edwards, UConn's WNBA footprint remains massive. Here's the report as the Huskies look to add a new draft class.

2025 WNBA draft projections for UConn

Azzi Fudd turned down a likely first-round selection in the upcoming WNBA Draft to return to UConn. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Paige Bueckers

Bueckers is almost guaranteed to be the top pick in the draft. Dallas is geared up for Buckets, and the UConn star, fresh off the final chapter of the NCAA career, seems ready to go.

Bueckers averaged 19.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Bueckers shot 42% from 3-point range and 89% from the foul line. Her offensive skill set is impeccable, and her leadership is finely honed.

The only real issue about Bueckers is her injury history. She missed a season and a half due to two separate injuries. Given the ramifications of knee injuries on women's basketball players, there will be a few anxious moments as Bueckers hopes to stay healthy at the next level.

But as long as she's healthy, Bueckers will be one of the game's top attractions.

Azzi Fudd

Fudd was headed for a high first-round selection, likely within the top few picks. But she instead opted out of the WNBA draft and will return to UConn for another season.

Fudd averaged 13.6 points and shot 44% from 3-point range. She's a career 91% foul shooter. The 5-foot-11 guard has battled injury issues but was healthy and key in the championship game. She had 24 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Fudd's decision to return to college is interesting in light of her injury problems (just 73 games played over four seasons). If she's healthy, she's a sure-fire first-round pick. That said, one might have expected her to head to the WNBA while the getting was good. Instead, mark one first-round pick off the board.

Kaitlyn Chen

Chen had been a three-year starter at Princeton. She transferred to UConn for her senior season. There was a difference in competition, which was reflected in Chen's performance. She scored 16.2 and 15.8 points per game in her last two years at Princeton.

However, as a starter at UConn, Chen was more of a component part. She scored 6.9 points and dished 3.4 assists per game for the Huskies. Chen shot 35% from 3-point range and 84% from the foul line.

Chen doesn't seem like a WNBA prospect. She was a good mid-major guard and a component part of the Huskies. She has good shooting and scoring skills, and her UConn pedigree might get her a WNBA shot. Chen could sneak into the third round, but more likely than not, she won't be a WNBA draft selection.

Aubrey Griffin

A 6-foot-1 forward, Griffin played five years and red-shirted another season at UConn. She started in 2022-23 and scored 11.3 points per game. She probably would have been a substantial WNBA prospect at that time.

But injuries and being recruited over-settled Griffin into a bench role. In her last two seasons at UConn, she played 30 games, making just six starts. Last season, she averaged 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Huskies.

Griffin played just 32 minutes in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 10 points. With two more years of rust on her game, there will likely be few teams going after Griffin.

Given UConn's massive significance in women's basketball, Griffin could get a WNBA chance. But it's much more likely that she'll go undrafted.

