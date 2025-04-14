WNBA draft reactions: Geno Auriemma makes his feelings known on Aubrey Griffin and Kaitlyn Chen's chances to get picked

The UConn Huskies seniors Aubrey Griffin and Kaitlyn Chen got the chance to win their first national championship this season. On April 6, the Huskies won their 12th national championship in history after upsetting the defending champions South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 in the title game.

With one wish crossed off their bucket list, Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin will look forward to Monday for the 2025 WNBA draft. While Chen was a starter for UConn, Griffin played a beach after coming back from the leg injury she sustained last year.

During the media availability after the celebration parade earlier on Sunday, the Huskies coach Geno Auriemma shared his thoughts on his players' chances in the draft.

"I've gotten different views from different people," Auriemma said. (3:00)t. "I think they'll both end up. I had actually forgotten that there was three rounds. For the longest time, there was only two, right? So, I thought, yeah, maybe. But, you know, they've added a team, and I think both of their chances are awfully good."

"Aubrey's still not 100%, so her situation is a little bit different. But, I think the way Kaitlyn played and some of the things that she did, she brings real value to a team. So, I'm excited to hear what comes," he added.

Griffin and Chen were both key cogs in the squad's national championship run this year. Chen averaged 7.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in around 24.5 minutes per game as a starter throughout the postseason while Griffin tallied around 2.0 markers and 2.2 boards a contest in 6.4 minutes off the bench.

Snapping a nine-year national title drought, Auriemma's Huskies eventually finished with a 37-3 overall record and an unbeaten 18-0 Big East conference standing as they also won the conference regular season championship and conference tournament title.

Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin are not yet projected in 2025 WNBA mock drafts

With the 2025 WNBA Draft coming up, both Aubrey Griffin and Kaitlyn Chen are yet to see their names listed on mock drafts. There are 38 players to be selected through three rounds this year.

Both WNBA aspirants will now be backed with the experience of being a national champion with Geno Auriemma under their belt as they vie for a spot in the league.

