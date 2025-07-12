WNBA legend Candace Parker "personally" sees another college in future for Kim Mulkey's 5-star LSU target Oliviyah Edwards

WNBA great Candace Parker has shared her thoughts on the recruitment of five-star high school forward Oliviyah Edwards. In an Instagram post made by Overtime Select on Friday, Edwards was featured attempting a dunk during a game, with LSU head coach Kim Mulkey watching from the sideline.

Parker, a former Tennessee player during her college years, joined the conversation in the comments, predicting that the forward will land at her alma mater.

“I personally see big Tennessee orange in her future 🤷🏽‍♀️,” Parker wrote.



Edwards, a 6-foot-3 forward, is currently ranked No. 4 in the 2026 recruiting class by ESPN and has become one of the most sought-after players in the country. She has drawn offers from nearly all of the top programs in women’s college basketball.

Back in April, she narrowed her list down to 10 schools, with LSU, Duke, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Florida State, Washington, and USC featuring. Out of those, she has made visits to only four so far, including LSU, South Carolina, USC, and Parker’s beloved Tennessee.

Despite the buzz around her recruitment, Edwards is keeping her focus tight. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, she said:

“To be honest, I just want to get better. It would be fun to do that (receive national acclaim), but I don't think that's a goal in my mind. In my mind, I just want to be prepared for when I go to college. That is really what I am focusing on, and I'll just let everything else come to me.”

For the past two seasons, Oliviyah Edwards has played for Elite Prep in Issaquah, Washington, the state’s only girls’ basketball prep academy. She also suited up for the Northwest Greyhounds on the Adidas 3SSB circuit during her final AAU run.

Oliviyah Edwards aims to push her college decision far back as possible

While college programs are battling to recruit Oliviyah Edwards, the top prospect is planning to push her decision as far back as possible.

"I am going to push (the decision) as far back as possible," Edwards said according to Sports Illustrated. "With coaches (movement) and the transfer portal, I want to wait and see what it looks like. I don't want to commit too early. So I am probably going to do it next summer."

Now with her senior year ahead, all eyes will be on where this rising star eventually lands.

