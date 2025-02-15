"WNBA really about to enter prime peak with her, Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers”: Fans in awe as JuJu Watkins dominates in UCLA's first defeat

JuJu Watkins was on fire as USC handed UCLA its first defeat in women's college basketball this season. Watkins dominated the game with 38 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and a career-high eight blocks to lead the sixth-ranked Trojans to a 71-60 victory over the top-ranked Bruins on Thursday.

Following the game, Bleacher Report posted the sophomore guard's photos and a video alongside her stats.

"JUJU WATKINS DOMINATES IN WIN OVER UNDEFEATED UCLA ‼️38 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST, 8 BLK, 6 3PM. Bruins were 23-0 heading into tonight 🤯" the post was captioned.

Fans stormed the comment section to hype Watkins for her dominant display in the game.

"WNBA really about to enter they prime peak with her , Clarke , Paige," a fan wrote.

"I've seen enough. Sign her to the Lakers. She's the truth!" another fan wrote.

"Dribble kept alive after the foul pull up 3 is NASTYYYYY 😂," a commented.

College hoop fans hype JuJu Watkins on IG. Image via @bleacherreport

Other fans also argued that Watkins was better than NCAAB's all-time scorer, Caitlin Clark.

A fan wrote, "Give Her The Same NATIONAL Attention Caitlin Got! She’s Deserving of Being The Face !!!"

Another fan wrote, "She’s better than Caitlin Clark Button 👍🏾."

A fan commented, "Dawg she way better than CC. Like be fr.."

JuJu Watkins makes basketball history as USC powers past UCLA

Following the game, USC's JuJu Watkins, who had struggled in four earlier games, etched her name in basketball across all divisions as she became the first player in this century to finish a game with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ blocks and 5+ 3-pointers.

In addition, the 6’2” sophomore surpassed the 1,500 career-point mark and recorded her 15th career double-double, making her the 13th all-time scorer at USC with a total of 1,507 points.

“It took everything," the Los Angeles-born guard said after the game. "It’s been a rough couple of weeks for me and to be able to kind of snap back into it and get into my rhythm here in Galen versus UCLA, it’s really all I could ask for.

“It’s such an opportunity to play our rivalry school and then play a number one team. It was really important. Like I said, these last couple of weeks were hard for me on the court. So just to be able to lock in and have fun out there tonight, I am great right now,” Watkins added.

Watkins and USC will hope to continue their winning streak as they visit Washington on Sunday.

