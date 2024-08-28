Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin surprised many when she was drafted No. 18 by the reigning champions and when she made the season's opening roster a few weeks later. Although her contribution is limited to appearances from the bench, she has still played 27 games, averaging 12.2 minutes.

Martin has received support from her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates and coaches who have attended her WNBA games. New Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen was the latest to support Martin when she was at the Aces' 77-75 win against the Chicago Sky.

Iowa alumni have also shown their support for the former Hawkeyes captain by attending her games and during the game against the Sky. Kate Martin showed her appreciation for the support by reposting pictures of the Iowa alumni on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Hawks always showing out."

Martin's IG stories

Kate Martin has found her niche in the WNBA

Kate Martin attended the 2024 WNBA draft to support her Iowa Hawkeyes teammate and the No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark. Everyone present was shocked when the two-time WNBA defending champions picked her.

She has taken the opportunity and ran with it, establishing herself as a key member of the Las Vegas Aces. She averaged 2.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.2 steals and 1.0 assists per game. She was shooting 34.2% from the field, including 38.7% from beyond the arc.

During the news conference before the game against the Minnesota Lynx, Martin listed the qualities that have made her a mainstay in the Las Vegas Aces roster.

"I think honestly it's just kind of what I've known. It's that, you know, I can play with anybody and that I'm a really good shooter," Martin said. "And I find myself in good positions a lot, and being able to knock down an open three is super important whenever you have such great players surrounding you.

"And so I've been in that position before, where, you know, I'm going to get open because they'll have to help on A'ja [Wilson], Chelsea [Gray], Jackie [Young], Kelsey [Plum], everybody else," Martin said. "And so, yeah, whenever I can knock down those open threes, I have to do that."

Martin was renowned for her tenacity on the court during her Iowa Hawkeyes career, where she was the captain. With her move to the Las Vegas Aces, she has already cut a niche in the WNBA.

