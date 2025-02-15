WNBA star Aaliyah Edwards credits Geno Auriemma for UConn's success in Unrivaled's 1v1 challenge

Aaliyah Edwards commented on the semifinalists lineup of Unrivaled's 1v1 challenge, praising the quality of players Geno Auriemma produces. Edwards, Azura Stevens & Napheesa Collier make for three former UConn players fighting for the finale spot. The remaining semi-finalist, Arike Ogunbowale, hails from Notre Dame.

Ad

While Edwards was not surprised at Auriemma's products headlining the debut league, she shared that the coach plays an integral role in preparing young talent for the bigger stages.

"It's pretty crazy but again, I don't think I'm surprised because of the standard that we uphold ourselves while playing at UConn while playing under coach," she said.

"I think he does a great job at this stage, the stage is like one on one. He did reach out to me and we were chatting a little bit. It just speaks to the caliber that he produces at UConn. Us Huskies, we are not the ones to be played with. So, the work shows."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Napheesa Collier defeated Azura Stevens behind an easy 11-2 score. Collier is the co-founder of the Unrivaled League alongside Breanna Stewart, who also played under Geno Auriemma.

Aaliyah Edwards also advanced to the finals, defeating Arike Ogunbowale 11-2. Edwards became one of the biggest contenders to lift the inaugural 1v1 title when she shut out 2024 WNBA title winner Stewart 12-0.

With that, the first Unrivaled's 1v1 challenge finals featured two UConn players. Collier won the best-of-three title round 2-1.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

UConn Huskies and Geno Auriemma are set to test their championship mettle

Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma will face the defending champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks, on Saturday. The Huskies will enter the contest behind a strong 78-40 win over St. John's while Dawn Staley's crew enters after a 101-63 over Florida on Thursday.

The game holds a challenge for the UConn lineup, which will get to test its preparedness against the 2024 NCAA champions. The program has won 3 of 6 ranked games yet, all of which were against teams out of the top 10 pool.

Geno Auriemma will also be looking for his first win over the Gamecocks in the last five years. While the Huskies lead the all-time series 9-5, Staley has won the last four games against the 2016 NCAA champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here