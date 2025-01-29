"Woah that's me!! Mama look I made ESPN": Khamil Pierre, her mom and Mikayla Blakes react to post highlighting Vanderbilt star's personal story

Khamil Pierre shared an emotional moment with her mom, Jenny Pierre, as ESPNW and Sports Center Next covered her rise in college basketball. The Vanderbilt sophomore has more than doubled her production in the 2024-25 season, leading the Commodores with 21.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 steals on 53.9% shooting.

It has only been five years since Pierre fully committed to basketball. She used to hoop part-time during her high school, indulging only when she had enough time after soccer practice. Her presence has thursted Vandy into the AP rankings for the first time in 11 years.

As the sports networks posted her story on Instagram, Khamil Pierre left a joyous comment for her mom.

"Woahhh thats me!! mama look I made espn 🥂🧚🏽‍♀️ @jennypierre1," she wrote.

Jenny Pierre congratulated her daughter and urge more hoops fans to follow her journey:

"Mama is proud of you today and always ❤️ @khamil.pierre @espnw," she wrote.

"WHY aren't MORE PEOPLE FOLLOWING @khamil.pierre !!! Let's support this young lady she is gonna do BIG Things.," she added.

Jenny Pierre and Khamil Pierre share a heartfelt moment on ESPN's post | via @espnw/ig

Moreover, freshman Mikayla Blakes and Vanderbilt's IG handle also commented on the post:

"Her👑," Blakes wrote.

"Ballllller @khamil.pierre," Vandy commented.

Mikayla Blakes and Commodores' comments on ESPNW's coverage of Pierre's story | via @espnw/ig

Khamil Pierre picked Vanderbilt over 30 Division I programs

As soon as she began pursuing basketball seriously, Khamil Pierre became a four-star recruit before her senior year at Perry High School in Arizona. ESPN ranked her a top 70 prospect in its 2023 HoopGurlz ranking. While the specific schools that extended her an offer is not listed, it is reported that she had 30 Division I offers.

She chose Shea Ralph's program due to its appealing environment and inclusive community. Pierre also believed that the Commodores would help her chase her ultimate goal of playing in the WNBA.

"I am a big people person. I'm big on great people, and that's exactly what Vanderbilt had to offer," she said.

"My main goal is to go to the league, obviously, play overseas too, but just take it day by day. I know choosing Vanderbilt is gonna help me get there. So, I just going to continue putting in the work."

Khamil Pierre broke Vanderbilt's all-time single game scoring record on Dec. 14 posting 42 points and 18 rebounds on 67.9% shooting against Evansville Purple Aces. She has led Vandy to a 17-4 this season, leading the wins against No. 19 Alabama and No. 15 Tennessee.

