Wofford vs. Tennessee Box Score, stats, game summary and more ft. Chaz Lanier

The No. 2 seed Tennessee Vols had a steady 77-62 first-round victory over the No. 15 seed Wofford Terriers in Lexington, Kentucky. With the win, Tennessee will play the winner of tonight's game between UCLA and Utah State on Saturday.

Wofford vs. Tennessee Box Score

Wofford

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Sivills 15 5 1 0 1 0 2 31 D. Bailey 3 1 1 0 0 2 3 17 J. Bailey 10 3 1 0 0 0 3 24 C. Tripp 14 5 3 2 0 6 1 34 K. Filewich 2 5 2 0 0 1 3 22 L. Flynn 3 4 1 0 0 1 1 28 K. Holmes 3 2 1 0 0 0 2 17 J. Lorenz 12 4 3 1 0 1 4 25 D. Douglass 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

Tennessee

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN C. Lanier 29 5 1 2 1 1 1 35 Z. Zeigler 12 0 12 2 0 0 1 36 I. Milicic Jr. 5 3 0 2 0 1 3 20 J. Mashack 9 7 0 2 1 0 1 33 F. Okpara 7 5 0 0 1 1 0 27 B. Boswell 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 5 D. Dubar 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 4 J. Gainey 7 4 2 1 0 1 1 26 C. Phillips 6 5 0 0 0 0 4 13 C. Duncan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 G. Hurst 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 G. Paull 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

Wofford vs. Tennessee Game Summary

Tennessee made a 3-pointer on the game's first possession and never trailed. The Vols stretched their edge to 19-8 on a Igor Milicic jumper with 11:02 to play in the opening half. Tennessee extended that lead to 14 points on a Chaz Lanier 3-pointer, but saw Wofford trim away at the advantage late in the half. Tennessee led 36-27 at halftime.

Wofford pulled within eight points on a Jeremy Lorenz 3-pointer with 13:33 to play. Tennessee eventually pushed its edge to 18 points in the final minute of the game. Tennessee was in solid control throughout the game.

The Vols were led by 29 points from Chaz Lanier, who shot 6-for-12 on 3-point attempts. Point guard Zakai Ziegler had 12 points and 12 assists to lead the Vol attack. Tennessee shot 48% for the game and committed just six turnovers in the entire contest.

Wofford was paced by Jackson Sivills, who had 15 points and five rebounds. Corey Tripp added 14 points but shot just 6-for-17. Jeremy Lorenz added 12 points off the bench and Justin Bailey had 10 points.

Tennessee will face the winner of UCLA and Utah State on Saturday for a trip to the Sweet 16 next week. The Vols have never reached a Final Four in program history, but are position well to have a chance at making program history.

