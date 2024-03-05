Women's basketball legend Lynette Woodard on Caitlin Clark breaking Pete Maravich's scoring record: "She has touched the world."

Caitlin Clark is on a scoring rampage and is destroying every single record that exists in college basketball. The Sunday (March 3) match-up against Ohio had star-studded spectators on the courtside, which speaks volumes about the impact Caitlin Clark has created.

One of the notable celebrities in attendance was basketball legend Lynette Woodard. Clark broke her record to become the leading scorer in women's college basketball.

Speaking to sports anchor Owen Siebring, Woodard lauded Clark's achievement, saying that she has impacted not only basketball but the world.

"I promise you want to watch this interview that Lynette Woodard graciously granted me today. Hawkeye fans and Jayhawk fans are coming together to celebrate a living legend. And she's felt the love from Iowa," Siebring wrote.

Lynette Woodard said:

"She is the greatest player right now, I say three things you take it as rule: location, location, location. That baby got the range, I'm trying to tell you. It's not just women's basketball. She has touched the world."

Why does Caitlin Clark have to bring Lynette Woodrard into the spotlight?

As Clark surpassed renowned players like Brittney Griner, Jackie Stiles, and Kelsey Mitchell on the scoring charts, it became increasingly apparent that there was a significant name missing from those hallowed NCAA scoring lists. That is none other than Lynette Woodard

When it comes to extraordinary talent in women's basketball, few can compare to Woodard, who is widely regarded as one of the most exceptional players to have ever graced the sport, and it is a fame that truly belongs to her.

Lynette Woodard

She changed the record books during her four seasons at Kansas 40 years ago, paving the way for a Hall of Fame career. There wasn't much fandom for women's sports in her period, as women's basketball was in its budding stage.

That could be the sole reason Woodard's record of 3,649 points went unnoticed. Another major reason is that the records were maintained by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women and her Kansas career was marked as unofficial. Lisa Bluder ripped the NCAA after Clark surpassed the record and brought her to the limelight she deserves.

