Women's CBB player Myah Taylor expands Ole Miss' legacy with Overseas Contract

Myah Taylor, the Ole Miss Rebels guard has finally decided to take her talents professionally overseas.

Taylor has played five seasons of college basketball, for the Mississippi Bulldogs in the first four years, followed by a season with the Rebels and has been a decent player throughout without many surprises.

Now signing up with the Vasas Akademia, a team based out of Budapest, Hungary, Taylor will be stepping up to play for the Hungarian Cup. The Vasas Akademia has won the cup twice, in 1978 and 1981, when the team made four straight Finals appearances, from 1978-82.

Myah Taylor started off her college basketball career quite decently, improving her game each year. In the 2020-21 season, she averaged 10 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds per game as a Junior, which was her best season. The following year, Taylor would deliver a similar performance, but not convincing enough to help lead the Bulldogs to top the SEC.

Though competition in the European leagues might come in handy for the 5-foot-7 guard. Ever since her Junior year, Taylor hasn't been a consistent shooter, as she efficiently made 40% of her shots from deep.

At best, she can be a great secondary scorer, though considering the difference between the skill levels, Taylor might just thrive in Europe.

Myah Taylor showed more potential playing in the tournament

When it comes to scoring, Taylor not only supports the team, but facilitates more shots than she makes herself. On the defensive end, het suffocating on-ball defense makes her a better asset for the team.

In the previous tournament, the Rebels met the number one-seeded Stanford in the second round. Myah Taylor recorded 3 steals and 1 block while grabbing 6 rebounds as well. But, the Rebels would go up against the Cardinals in the Sweet Sixteen, eventually getting eliminated.

Joining a professional team overseas is not only a great opportunity for Taylor to put her game to the test, but she is also the second player in Rebel's history alongside her teammate Angel Baker to play professionally overseas.

Taylor's defense will come as ammunition for the Vasas Akademia. It will be interesting to see how Taylor performs professionally, being a well-experienced college player in the States.

If Taylor manages to perform well while improving her game steadily in Europe, she might as well get a shot at the Association itself.