Women's college basketball awards 2024 by conference: Full list of winners as regular season wraps up

The 2023-24 women's college basketball regular season has come to an end and Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament are less than two weeks away. While the postseason picture has began to take shape, there is still plenty to be determined during conference tournaments.
As teams prepare for conference tournament play, regular season awards have been announced. Take a look at the full list of award winners below.
Women's college basketball awards 2024 by conference
ACC women's college basketball award winners
Player of the Year: Virginia Tech Hokies center Elizabeth Kitley
Defensive Player of the Year: Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo
Rookie of the Year: Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo
Coach of the Year: Syracuse Orange coach Felisha Legette-Jack
Sixth Player of the Year: Duke Blue Devils guard Oluchi Okananwa
Most Improved Player: Pittsburgh Panthers forward Liatu King
Big Ten women's college basketball award winners
Player of the Year: Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Ohio State Buckeyes guard Celeste Taylor and Wisconsin Badgers forward Serah Williams
Co-Freshmen of the Year: Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Natalie Potts and Purdue Boilermakers forward Mary Ashley Stevenson
Coach of the Year: Ohio State Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff
Sixth Player of the Year: Michigan State Spartans guard Theryn Hallock
Big 12 women's college basketball award winners
Co-Players of the Year: Oklahoma Sooners forward Skylar Vann and Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker
Defensive Player of the Year: West Virginia Mountaineers guard JJ Quinerly
Freshman of the Year: Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker
Coach of the Year: Oklahoma Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk
Sixth Player Award: Texas Longhorns forward DeYona Gaston
Newcomer of the Year: Oklahoma Sooners guard Payton Verhulst
Pac-12 women's college basketball award winners
Player of the Year: Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink
Defensive Player of the Year: Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink
Freshman of the Year: USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins
John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year: Stanford Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer
Sixth Player of the Year: Oregon State Beavers forward Timea Gardiner
Most Improved Player of the Year: Stanford Cardinal forward Kiki Iriafen
SEC women's college basketball award winners
Player of the Year: LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese
Defensive Player of the Year: South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso
Freshman of the Year: LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams
Coach of the Year: South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley
6th Woman of the Year: Florida Gators guard Leilani Correa
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Missouri Tigers guard Mama Dembele