Women's college basketball awards 2024 by conference: Full list of winners as regular season wraps up

The 2023-24 women's college basketball regular season has come to an end and Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament are less than two weeks away. While the postseason picture has began to take shape, there is still plenty to be determined during conference tournaments.

As teams prepare for conference tournament play, regular season awards have been announced. Take a look at the full list of award winners below.

Women's college basketball awards 2024 by conference

ACC women's college basketball award winners

Player of the Year: Virginia Tech Hokies center Elizabeth Kitley

Defensive Player of the Year: Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo

Rookie of the Year: Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo

Coach of the Year: Syracuse Orange coach Felisha Legette-Jack

Sixth Player of the Year: Duke Blue Devils guard Oluchi Okananwa

Most Improved Player: Pittsburgh Panthers forward Liatu King

Big Ten women's college basketball award winners

Player of the Year: Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Ohio State Buckeyes guard Celeste Taylor and Wisconsin Badgers forward Serah Williams

Co-Freshmen of the Year: Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Natalie Potts and Purdue Boilermakers forward Mary Ashley Stevenson

Coach of the Year: Ohio State Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff

Sixth Player of the Year: Michigan State Spartans guard Theryn Hallock

Big 12 women's college basketball award winners

Co-Players of the Year: Oklahoma Sooners forward Skylar Vann and Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker

Defensive Player of the Year: West Virginia Mountaineers guard JJ Quinerly

Freshman of the Year: Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker

Coach of the Year: Oklahoma Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk

Sixth Player Award: Texas Longhorns forward DeYona Gaston

Newcomer of the Year: Oklahoma Sooners guard Payton Verhulst

Pac-12 women's college basketball award winners

Player of the Year: Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink

Defensive Player of the Year: Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink

Freshman of the Year: USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins

John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year: Stanford Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer

Sixth Player of the Year: Oregon State Beavers forward Timea Gardiner

Most Improved Player of the Year: Stanford Cardinal forward Kiki Iriafen

SEC women's college basketball award winners

Player of the Year: LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese

Defensive Player of the Year: South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso

Freshman of the Year: LSU Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams

Coach of the Year: South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley

6th Woman of the Year: Florida Gators guard Leilani Correa

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Missouri Tigers guard Mama Dembele