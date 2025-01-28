"Women have the strength of 10 men": Dawn Staley applauds Kim Caldwell for coaching Tennessee vs South Carolina 1 week after giving birth

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley has a lot of respect for the coaches she competes against in the Southeastern Conference. She gave her applause to Kim Caldwell following her return to coaching the Tennessee women's basketball team one week after giving birth.

Staley provided her thoughts on Caldwell's return, who only missed the No. 17 Volunteers' previous game against No. 7 Texas on Jan. 23 after giving birth to a son on Feb. 20. Tennessee fans greeted her with a standing ovation, as 12,033 people attended Monday night's game between the Volunteers and No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks.

"Women have the strength of 10 men, no doubt about it," Staley said postgame about Caldwell at the 0:53 mark.

Trending

"When you have a coach that really wants to hang another banner, it comes as a sacrifice. She probably better woman than me. I don't know if I could be detached from my little one for that long, but she's got great help, and she wanted to be here with her team."

Dawn Staley, Gamecocks see 2nd place in new AP Top 25 poll

Following Monday's 70-63 win over Tennessee, Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks continue to be on a roll this season.

They improved to a 20-1 overall record, winning their first games in conference play while having an active win streak of 15 games. Their elite consistency continues to receive recognition from AP voters.

The Associated Press revealed the new rankings on Monday, showing the Gamecocks still in the second spot. They trail UCLA by 32 points for the top spot.

They average 81.3 points on 46.7% shooting from the field and 33.4% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 25.8 points per game. Joyce Edwards leads the way with 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. MiLaysia Fulwiley puts up 11.0 points and 2.9 rebounds, and Te-Hina Paopao provides 10.8 points and 2.8 assists.

Dawn Staley and the No. 2 Gamecocks will prepare for their first matchup of February, hosting the Auburn Tigers at Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 2 at noon ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here