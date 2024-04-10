Former national champ Nolan Richardson backs $45M-worth John Calipari to bring Arkansas first title since 1994

Former national champion Nolan Richardson is confident that coach John Calipari can bring a national title back to Arkansas. Richardson won a national title with the Razorbacks as a coach in 1994, which was the last time Arkansas won a national title in basketball.

With the Razorbacks not having success in basketball, the school went out and made a splash by hiring John Calipari, who has been the head coach of Kentucky since 2009.

With Calipari taking over as head coach of the Razorbacks, Richardson has confidence that he will lead Arkansas to another national championship.

"If I were a betting guy, I would bet on him eventually winning a national championship. And it won't take a long time," Richardson told 247Sports.

Calipari is in the final stages of a contract agreement with Arkansas, with the coach having an estimated net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

John Calipari says Kentucky needs a new voice

John Calipari had been the coach of the Kentucky Wildcats since 2009 and led the school to one national title.

With Calipari as coach, the Wildcats have been one of the top programs in the country, but Kentucky has struggled in the tournament. Calipari said in a video on social media that he feels that the Wildcats need a new voice.

"It's been a beautiful time for us. This is a dream job. It was my dream job," Calipari said in a video posted to social media. "Anybody in our profession looks at the University of Kentucky in basketball and said, that is the bluest of blue.

"The last few weeks, we've come to realize that this program probably needs to hear another voice. And the fans need to hear another voice. We've loved it here but we think it's time for us to step away. And step away completely from the program."

Since taking over as the Wildcats coach in 2009, Calipari has gone 410-122 but has been upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in two of the last three years.

Calipari takes on a new challenge by taking over as coach of Arkansas. The Razorbacks have played in the NIT in the last three seasons. Calipari will look to get Arkansas back into March Madness.

