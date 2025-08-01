UConn fans were buzzing with excitement on Friday as Azzi Fudd’s Huskies unveiled their highly anticipated 2025–26 non-conference schedule on social media. With Fudd returning for her final season, the excitement from fans reached championship-level intensity in the comment section of the Instagram post as they expressed their expectations for the 2025-26 season.The newly released schedule features Azzi Fudd’s Huskies matchups against top programs including Louisville (Nov. 4), Florida State (Nov. 9), Ohio State (Nov. 16), Michigan (Nov. 21), and Tennessee (Feb. 1).“The 2025-26 non-conference schedule is HERE 📅,” the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans were quick to express their confidence in the squad and possible success in these matchups.“Letsss gooooo! World domination loading ✅,” a fan commented.“We’re gonna go undefeated!” another fan said.Fans continued sharing their thoughts on the schedule, as one of the most talked-about games was a Dec. 20 showdown with Iowa. Fudd finished her comeback season and led UConn to a national championship on Apr. 6, scoring 24 points and grabbing 5 rebounds in the title game and earning MOP honors.“Holy loaded,” a fan wrote.“Oh now y’all playing Iowa when Paige and CC are both gone 😢,” one fan commented.“I can’t wait and I’m so ready. Let’s God Huskies,” another fan commented.College hoops fans go in a frenzy as Azzi Fudd’s UConn reveals non-conference schedule - Image source: Instagram/uconnwbbAfter recovering from an ACL injury, Fudd made her debut in the 2024–25 season and went on to average 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. Her season highlight came on Feb. 12, when she scored a career-high 34 points against St. John’s.UConn Star Azzi Fudd stuns in black dress alongside Jalen Suggs’ sisterAzzi Fudd kept drawing attention during the offseason, both with her fashion and her public profile. In an Instagram post on Monday, she turned heads at an event where she posed next to Jennica Suggs, the sister of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. Fudd wore a gorgeous, flowing black dress that had fans talking about her style.This appearance came after a series of stylish and heartfelt moments for Fudd. She previously went viral for her glam makeover during Paige Bueckers’ WNBA draft night. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFudd’s been a regular fixture at Dallas Wings games this summer, often seen courtside supporting Bueckers. She has worn custom shirts declaring her love for the rookie WNBA star, including one appearance where the two were spotted holding hands.The Virginia native also gave back to her community this offseason, hosting a youth basketball camp near her hometown. As Azzi Fudd enters her final season with the Huskies, fans will be eager to see what she brings on the hardwood.