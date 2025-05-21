“Worst back-to-back stretch of basketball”: NCAA analyst sounds off on Bill Self and Kansas’ disappointments

It was a tough 2024-25 season for Kansas and hoops analysts aren't taking it easy on Bill Self's team in the offseason. CBS analyst Jon Rothstein was taking shots at Kansas and Bill Self in a recent video. Criticizing the Jayhawks' trend of March Madness struggles, Rothstein zeroed in on Self's struggles.

Self and Kansas' struggles historic according to Rothstein

"The last two years are the first time at Kansas that Bill Self has lost double-digit games in a season. And the last two years at Kansas, Bill Self finished sixth in the Big 12 last year, and the year before, he was tied for fifth. Those are the two worst conference finishes in the history of Bill Self's Hall of Fame career.... But the three places he's coached... Tulsa, Illinois and now Kansas, this is the worst back-to-back stretch of basketball that Bill Self's teams have had since his first two years at Oral Roberts.... Kansas now is in the scenario... where Kansas would not be in the top five of the Big 12."-- Jon Rothstein

Indeed, Rothstein's point is demonstrably true. In 2023-24, Kansas was 23-11 with a 10-8 Big 12 mark. That followed with a 2024-25 season where the Jayhawks finished 21-13 and 11-9 in the Big 12. It's certainly notable that the two seasons featured a combined total of one NCAA Tournament victory.

The No. 7 NCAA Tournament seed that the Jayhawks were awarded was the worst seed in the Self era. Only once, in his second and third seasons at KU in 2005 and 2006, has Self failed to top one NCAA Tournament win in a pair of consecutive seasons.

Portal Woes Continue for KU

Following the worst season in recent memory for Kansas, the transfer portal hasn't done much to help. Second-leading scorer Zeke Mayo (14.6 ppg) has entered the transfer portal. Once-promising transfers Rylan Griffen (11.2 ppg at Alabama followed by just 6.3 ppg at Kansas) and AJ Storr (16.8 ppg at Wisconsin followed by 6.1 ppg at Kansas) have noth also chosen to move on.

Likewise, perimeter shooter David Coit is headed out after tumbling from 20.8 ppg at Northern Illinois to 5.1 ppg at Kansas. Two more Kansas players have headed off. Given the normal matriculation of seniors (Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris, KJ Adams), Kansas has some roster holes.

Unlike past years where Kansas used the portal like a buffet, at the moment Self and KU have added only three players. The three additions, Loyola guard Jayden Dawson, Illinois guard Tre White and St. Bonvanture wing Melvin Council, will all help. But without the withdrawal of Flory Bidunga and Shakeel Moore from the portal, Self and Kansas might have struggled to field a team with real depth.

What do you think of Kansas's struggles and situation moving ahead? Share your take below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

