"Worst decision ever," "He made the right move": Duke fans chatter as Duke commit Cedric Coward announces his NBA draft future

Duke commit Cedric Coward has stirred mixed emotions among Blue Devils fans after making a decision about his future. On one hand, the Washington State transfer declared for the 2025 NBA draft, putting his name in for early consideration by league scouts, while he also committed to Duke and coach Jon Scheyer. Thus, giving the program a potential boost if he withdrew from the draft.

However, the guard announced on Saturday that he is now fully in for the draft, forgoing the opportunity to play at Duke next season.

“Recruit news” posted the new development on their Instagram account, and Duke fans were in the comments to drop their two cents.

“Tough decision, but he made the right move,” a fan wrote.

“Good for him. Early 2nd round pick,” a user wrote.

“Good deal,” another user wrote.

Duke fans chatter as Duke commit Cedric Coward announces his NBA draft future. Credit: IG/@recruitsnews

While there were fans who showed grace to Coward despite him forgoing Duke, there were others who did not take it positively.

“Worst decision ever, he had 17 games played last season and he think he draft ready,” a fan commented.

“He used Duke’s name for draft clout,” another fan wrote.

“Would’ve raised his draft stock if he came back and balled out,” someone else wrote.

Duke fans chatter as Duke commit Cedric Coward announces his NBA draft future. Credit: IG/@recruitsnews

Coward spent one season at Washington State. But he had to redshirt the year due to a partially torn shoulder labrum injury he suffered six games into the season, which required surgery, thus ending his campaign prematurely.

Before the injury, the guard was the Cougars' leading scorer at 17.7 points per game, while he also contributed 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks.

Cedric Coward gives reason for draft decision

Coward revealed his intention to fully commit to the draft on Saturday while speaking to ESPN. The guard noted that everything is pointing in that direction, and it feels like the best time.

"This is the best opportunity for me to achieve part of my dream, which is making the NBA," Coward said. "Everything is pointing in the right direction right now to follow that."

Coward has been projected to be a late first to early second-round pick after impressing at the NBA Draft Combine.

