Mikayla Blakes made history Thursday night, scoring a record-setting 53 points in Vanderbilt's 99-86 victory over Me'arah O'Neal's. The guard shattered the NCAA single-game scoring record for freshmen, surpassing the previous mark of 51 points set by USC's JuJu Watkins.

The Commodores dominated the first half, taking the first two quarters, and despite a weaker second half, they still emerged with a victory.

The record was posted on Instagram via @br_hoops with the caption:

"Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes just dropped 53 points breaking the all-time scoring record for a freshman 😳 @mikaylablakes."

Blakes' record-shattering performance sparked a frenzy of reactions from fans, with many expressing their awe for the freshman's achievement.

"She would beat Bronny James 1v1," one fan said.

Another fan commented, "In an away game!!! Eww this legit!"

A fan replied, "Her picture is in the dictionary by the word ‘bucket.’"

Fans react to Blakes' record (Image via Instagram/@br_hoops)

One fan apologized for being unfamiliar with the player's skills, another marveled at the player's achievement as a freshman, and the third suggested that the player's abilities surpass those of another highly-regarded player, JuJu Watkins.

One fan mentioned, "I’m so sorry Mikayla I wasn’t familiar with your game."

Another fan said, "50 points as a freshman is crazy 😷🤧."

A fan commented, "And y’all thought JuJu was the truth."

Fans react to Blakes' record (Image via Instagram/@br_hoops)

Mikayla Blakes' performance for Vanderbilt

This season, Mikayla Blakes has been a powerhouse, delivering an outstanding all-around performance that has been instrumental in driving her team's success. She is averaging 22.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The Commodores are fifth in the Southeastern Conference (18-4, 5-3). The Commodores are on a four-game winning streak and will be looking to extend their streak when they face Ole Miss Rebels On Sunday at the Vanderbilt University Memorial Gym.

