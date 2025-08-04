“Would love to add one more piece in the frontcourt”: Fans react as Bill Self’s Kansas release jersey numbers ahead of new season

Kansas Jayhawks basketball fans reacted after the team released jersey numbers for their 2025-26 roster. The team’s Instagram account posted this on Monday, and the post was filled with comments from their fans.Top recruit Darryn Peterson will wear No. 22, while fellow freshman Bryson Tiller takes No. 15. Other standout names include Paul Mbiya (No. 34), Flory Bidunga (No. 40) and Elmarko Jackson (No. 13).Tre White retains No. 3, Melvin Council Jr. rocks No. 14 and Jamari McDowell is back in No. 11. New faces like Nginyu Ngala (No. 0), Jayden Dawson (No. 1), Corbin Allen (No. 2), Samis Calderon (No. 6) and Kohl Rosario (No. 7) round out the updated squad. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe announcement comes after an aggressive offseason in the transfer portal and recruitment, with Kansas trying to bounce back from an early exit in the last NCAA Tournament. Spirits are high heading into the new campaign after the jersey number release.“Excited for this season!” a fan wrote.Another added: “Dear Lord, please make it a Jayhawks National Title this year, in God we trust Amen!”While a third simply said: “Can’t wait.”Credit: IG/@kuhoops“Would love to add one more piece in the frontcourt. Can never have too much depth down low,” a fan suggested.Others were hyped about individual players.“Let’s get it 11 🤩🤩🙏🏽,” one fan wrote in support of McDowell.Another added: “Need me a #14 jersey 🔥,” showing love for Council Jr.Credit: IG/@kuhoopsSelf, recovering from a heart procedure, is looking to lead the team to a second championship, but despite the roster upgrades, fans are calling for more depth inside.Houston coach Kelvin Sampson prays for Kansas' Bill Self amid heart procedure recoveryKansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self had to undergo a procedure where two stents were inserted into his heart. He is expected to fully recover ahead of the upcoming season.Several people in the basketball world sent their wishes, including fans, former players and rival coaches. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson also prayed for Self's health.“He’s a great coach, man. He’s been good for our game,&quot; Sampson said. &quot;And I hope he coaches 10, 12 more years. But most of all, I just pray for his health and for his family.”Self will hope to bounce back next season, having lost twice against Sampson in the last campaign.