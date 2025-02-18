"Would run all day till she fell asleep": John Calipari shares heartwarming anecdote as he sends birthday wishes to daughter Erin

Renowned basketball coach John Calipari shared a heartwarming post on social media to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. In the post on X, the Hall of Fame coach reflected on his daughter Erin Calipari's life, recalling fond memories of her childhood.

Ad

"Today is my daughter Dr. Erin Calipari’s birthday!" John Calipari wrote on Tuesday. "I can still remember racing Ellen to McGee’s Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Erin was a climber and always curious—she would run all day till she fell asleep!! Proud of you, girl. Keep being you! Love, Dad."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Unlike her father who has a career in sport, Dr. Erin Calipari chose to focus on academics and is now an associate professor at Vanderbilt University. However, she maintained a connection to basketball, having suited up for the UMass Minutewomen while pursuing her college education.

John Calipari and his wife Ellen Calipari are parents to three children. Their son Brad Calipari also took up basketball and represented Kentucky and the University of Detroit Mercy.

Ad

John Calipari not finding it easy in his first year at Arkansas

Known for his successful tenure at the University of Kentucky, Calipari has faced challenges in his first season as head coach at Arkansas. Despite his past accomplishments, leading Kentucky to four Final Fours and guiding UMass and Memphis to one Final Four each, Calipari has struggled to replicate those results in his maiden campaign with the Razorbacks.

Ad

His latest frustration came after Saturday’s loss, with the 66-year-old being vocal about his team’s performance, emphasizing that the team should not have lost what was a very crucial game for their NCAA tournament hopes.

The Razorbacks are in a difficult situation right now, they are 15-10 on the season and are in 12th place in the SEC with a 4-8 conference record. The team will look to bounce back in a tough matchup against the No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Wednesday, followed by a home game against the No. 21 Missouri Tigers on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here