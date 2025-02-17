“When healthy Azzi Fudd best player in the country”: College hoops fans hail UConn star after unstoppable 28 points vs South Carolina

It was the Azzi Fudd show on Sunday as the guard led the No.7 UConn Huskies to an 87-58 win over No.4 South Carolina Gamecocks. Fudd finished with 28 points on 11 of 22 shooting from the floors, including 6 of 10 from the 3-point range. She also had five rebounds and two assists.

Fudd's highlights from the game are going viral on social media as fans praise the guard for her incredible skills.

Azzi Fudd missed the 2023-24 season with an ACL injury and made the return to court on Nov. 20, 2024. Since then, the red-shirt junior has been exhibiting impressive skills and fans on X pointed to this.

"Once again when healthy Azzi Fudd is the best player in this country," one fan wrote.

"If she never got hurt this is what she would be all the time," another commented.

"She back to 100%," one wrote.

More fans praised Azzi Fudd for her presence on the court.

"Playing like Steph," one fan wrote

"Ooouuu, she lit it up home alone style," another joked.

"She remember(ed) who she was and the game changed", a fan wrote.

"This is why she was ranked #1 coming out of high school," another commented.

Azzi Fudd comments on the big win over South Carolina

The predictions for the game were divided as both teams had superstars who could help their team win. After the first minutes of the first quarter, it seemed like the game would be closely contested.

However, the Gamecocks' sloppy defense and shooting troubles meant that UConn took over, finishing the first quarter by leading 21-14. The Huskies kept up the good performance and were leading 45-23 by halftime.

In the postgame presser, Azzi Fudd spoke about the game and UConn's huge lead.

"I think just from the start, we knew that whether it was going to be a close game, a battle the whole way through — I don't think any of us expected it to be not a close game — I think we were ready for whatever they threw at us," Fudd said.

"Whether it was a one-point game the whole game; we were ready for whatever. And so I think we just never let up. We needed to prove that to ourselves, that we could never let up for 40 minutes. We (hadn't) done that yet. And so it was really really good to see us do that."

UConn continues its road trip to Seton Hall on Wednesday. Meanwhile, South Carolina will host Arkansas on Thursday.

