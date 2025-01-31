“WOW! How tall is she??”: College hoops fans react as Dawn Staley strikes goofy pose with 5-star Oliviyah “Big Oh” Edwards

Fans reacted to a viral photoshoot that features Dawn Staley and five-star recruit Oliviyah 'Big Oh' Edwards. The pair strike a pose that shows Edwards towering over Staley in a funny way.

Check out some of the comments below.

"If big O wanna go pro, she know where to go 🗣️" one fan wrote.

"WOW! How tall is she??" another commented.

"Everyone wants to meet big oh 💜" another fan wrote.

"No need to visit elsewhere at this point 🙌🏾🔥🖤" one fan commented.

"Someone check on Kim Mulkey 😂😂😂" another wrote.

"She don't waste no time when it come to recruiting🤣🤣🤣" another fan commented.

Check out the photos below.

Last week, Edwards visited South Carolina’s campus unofficially, sharing her excitement about the trip on social media.

Edwards had planned to watch South Carolina play LSU, but it’s unclear if she attended the game due to a schedule change caused by winter weather. The game, originally set for Thursday, was moved to Friday.

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks eyeing 'Big Oh' Edwards

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is actively working to recruit top talent for the future. One of her targets is seemingly Oliviyah Edwards. Edwards, a 6'3 forward, is considered one of the best players in her class, ranked as a five-star recruit and the top post player in the nation by ESPN and 247Sports.

South Carolina, ranked No. 2, delivered an impressive performance, defeating No. 5 LSU 66-56 in front of a packed crowd at Colonial Life Arena. Coach Staley praised the energetic atmosphere.

"That’s probably the loudest that it’s been" Staley said.

South Carolina offered Edwards a scholarship in 2023, during her sophomore year of high school. While the team has secured one commitment for the Class of 2025 (five-star guard Ayla McDowell from Texas), they have no commitments yet for 2026. This is normal at this stage, as the early signing period for 2026 recruits doesn’t begin until November.

Dawn Staley and her squad continue to dominate this season, improving to 20-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC after a recent win against No. 18 Tennessee. Their next game is against Auburn on Sunday.

