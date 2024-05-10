Wyoming Cowboys coaching candidates: 3 replacements if Jeff Linder does not return in 2024

Jeff Linder is reportedly set to make what many will consider a backwards move. He is reportedly in talks to leave his position as head coach of the Wyoming Cowboys to join the Texas Tech Red Raiders as the top assistant coach on Grant McCasland's staff.

"Sources: Texas Tech is targeting Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder as the top assistant on Grant McCasland’s men’s basketball staff. Sides are close to a deal, which is expected to be announced soon."

Linder has spent the past four seasons leading the Cowboys to a 63-59 record, reaching the NCAA Tournament one time during that span. He spent the previous four seasons as the head coach of the Northern Colorado Bears, compiling an 80-50 record.

Linder had been an assistant coach for the previous 15 years, with stints at five different programs. With the move coming this late in the offseason, the program will not have many options to fill their vacancy.

Here's a look at three candidates to be named the next Wyoming head coach below.

3 replacements if Jeff Linder does not return to the Wyoming Cowboys in 2024

#1: Sundance Wicks

Sundance Wicks is the only candidate listed with previous head coaching experience. The Green Bay Phoenix head coach led the team to an 18-14 record in his lone season with the program. He previously spent two seasons - 2018-19 and 2019-20 - leading the Division II Missouri Western Griffons. The program compiled a 30-32 record during Wicks' tenure.

Wicks has been mentioned as an option to replace Jeff Linder, and his buyout with the Phoenix is $705,000.

#2: Ken DeWeese

Ken DeWeese has spent the past eight seasons with Jeff Linder. He spent all four years on Linder's staff with both the Northern Colorado Bears and Wyoming Cowboys.

While he has no head coaching experience, DeWeese is the Cowboys' associate head coach. If they are unable to find a viable option this late in the process, Wyoming could promote from within.

#3: Nick Whitmore

Nick Whitmore represents another option if the Wyoming Cowboys plan to name a coach already on the staff as Jeff Linder's replacement. While he does not have head coaching experience at the collegiate level, he was a long-time high school head coach.

If Ken DeWeese's lack of head coaching experience at any level causes the Cowboys' administration to hesitate about hiring him, Whitmore represents the most experienced assistant coach on the staff.