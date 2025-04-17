Xaivian Lee posts 1-word caption after ditching Jon Scheyer’s Duke and Rick Pitino’s St. John's

Former Princeton star Xaivian Lee was one of the highly rated guards who entered the transfer portal after the 2024-25 season. Several programs tried to recruit him, but he eventually committed to reigning national champions, Florida Gators.

Ad

Lee made this announcement on Wednesday via his Instagram account, posting himself in a Gators jersey, standing over a swamp with the national title, an alligator head and a Canadian flag. The word “committed” was written at the bottom of the design.

“Swamppp,” he wrote in the caption of the post

Ad

Trending

Lee had a plethora of options to choose from, with Duke, Kansas and St. John’s among the programs that tried to get him on board.

Lee joined Princeton in 2022 and grew into a top guard. He played 32 times in his freshman year, but none of those were starts, and he averaged 4.8 points per game.

However, he blew up in his sophomore year when he started all the 29 games he played, averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 boards and 3.7 assists per game.

Ad

The 2024-25 was his junior year and he started all the 30 games he played, averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He went ahead to set the single-season program record with 165 assists.

With one year of eligibility remaining, the guard has opted for the Gators, whom he will hope to help defend their national title.

Xaivian Lee reveals reason for choosing Florida

NCAA Basketball: Xaivian Lee during Princeton at Rutgers - Source: Imagn

After one of the most-sought-after guards committed to the Gators, Xaivian gave the reasons behind his decision. Speaking to The Daily Princetonian, Lee revealed his level of excitement.

Ad

“Florida just honestly checked all the boxes. (It) felt like the perfect fit,” Lee said. “(The) team has a really good culture and it’s something I want to be a part of and build on, so I’m super excited for the opportunity.”

Florida lost significant firepower after standout star Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard all left the team.

Lee’s arrival will improve the Gators’ backcourt, and he comes with a solid pedigree. He has been selected in the All-Ivy League first team twice and made the Ivy Madness All-Tournament Team for the concluded season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here