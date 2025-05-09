Xavier HC Richard Pitino opens up about coaching in Big East as a "dream come true" moment

Richard Pitino will face off against his father, Rick Pitino, in Big East matchups this coming season. After four seasons at New Mexico, Pitino is taking over as coach of Xavier.

He was named the new coach of the Musketeers back in March and recently reflected on what the new position means to him, in an interview with CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Rothstein posted their discussion on X on Friday.

In the interview, Rothstein asked Pitino what it meant to be a Big East head coach. Especially after he played in the Big East at Providence College and helped guide Louisville to a Final Four appearance as an assistant coach in 2012, when the Cardinals were still in the Big East.

"As a Northeast kid, to be able to coach in the Big East is a dream come true," Pitino said.

Pitino is excited about being close to his family again after being in New Mexico for four years. The coach has a long history with the Big East and is eager to serve as a head coach in the conference and compete against his father.

Richard Pitino's success at New Mexico

Pitino had big shoes to fill as a coach because of who his father is. The 42-year-old has a long coaching career ahead of him, but has already made a legacy of his own.

After several assistant coaching stops at schools including Louisville and Florida, Pitino began his head coaching career at Florida International. He has since spent 13 years as a head coach at the University of Minnesota and New Mexico.

Pitino was a difference maker for the Lobos. His squad first saw itself ranked in the 2022-23 season. The following year, New Mexico peaked at No. 19 in the AP Poll and won the Mountain West Conference Tournament to get an NCAA Tournament bid.

In his fourth and final season at New Mexico, Pitino's team won the MWC regular season championship and made it to the Round of 32 in March Madness. Pitino said the situation would have to be just right for him to leave the Lobos, but Xavier was a job he just couldn't pass up.

"It always works out this way. You may have a list of some jobs you may think you may get a call on. And then out of nowhere comes one where, like, 'Wow, this would be amazing.' And that was Xavier," Pitino said.

Pitino will take his coaching expertise to Xavier and aim to find success like he did in his stint at New Mexico.

