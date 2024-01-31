Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson was forced to leave Tuesday's game against the Iowa Hawkeyes due to an arm injury. With just over two minutes remaining in the game, he went up for a dunk, and was fouled by Ladji Dembele.

The point guard hit the floor hard. He tried to brace his fall with his left arm, but was grabbing the arm in pain after he hit the floor. Johnson then got up and walked to the locker room with the jersey over his head.

Following the game, after Johnson wasn't able to return, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said he didn't have an update on his starting point guard:

"I don't know the severity of X and Malik at this point," Woodson said postgame. "But both went out kind of in pain. I'll know here when I get back there to see what the outcome of that is. But if we have to wait on them, we have to wait on them. But it's the next guy up. We've just got to get the next man ready to play."

Before the injury, the player had nine points, three assists, and two rebounds in 23 minutes of play.

Johnson missed 11 games last year due to a broken foot, and seven more games this year with a foot injury.

Xavier Johnson's career stats

Xavier Johnson is in his sixth season of college basketball, and third at Indiana. The point guard out of Virginia began his career at Pittsburgh, and in his first season, averaged 15.5 PPG as he started all 33 games.

He followed it up averaging 11.7 and 14.2 PPG in the next seasons before transferring to Indiana.

In his first season with the Hoosiers, Johnson averaged 12.1 PPG and 5.1 assists. He then followed it up averaging 9.9 PPG and 4.9 assists. This year, Johnson has started 14 of the 11 games he's played in and has averaged 8.3 PPG, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.