  • Xavier vs. Texas: Player stats and box score for March 19 | College basketball season 2024-25 

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 20, 2025 02:28 GMT
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

The First Four is marching on as the Texas Longhorns are holding a 47-39 halftime lead over the Xavier Musketeers. The Longhorns are being led by guard Tramon Mark who has 11 points while also adding a pair of assists.

Here's a closer look at the box score between the Xavier Musketeers and Texas Longhorns to see how the game is going.

Xavier vs. Texas box score

Xavier vs. Texas box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Xavier39 39
Texas47 47
Xavier Musketeers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Zach FreemantleF1-50-20-002000122
Ryan ConwellG3-41-20-011000037
Dailyn SwainG2-40-10-212110114
Dayvion McKnightG2-20-00-103310214
Marcus FosterG2-30-12-203200016
John Hugley IVF 0-20-00-000000000
Jerome HunterF 2-42-20-001010106
Dante Maddox Jr.G 3-42-32-2010000010
Texas Longhorns box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Arthur KalumaF1-40-14-501100016
Kadin ShedrickF1-21-10-014000013
Tre JohnsonG3-71-23-5040000110
Jordan PopeG1-31-10-001100013
Tramon MarkG5-71-30-0012002011
Jayson KentF2-30-00-000000024
Ze'Rik OnyemaF 2-20-00-012001104
Chendall WeaverG 3-30-00-012230106
Julian LarryG 0-00-00-000000000

