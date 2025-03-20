Xavier vs. Texas: Player stats and box score for March 19 | College basketball season 2024-25 

The First Four is marching on as the Texas Longhorns are holding a 47-39 halftime lead over the Xavier Musketeers. The Longhorns are being led by guard Tramon Mark who has 11 points while also adding a pair of assists.

Here's a closer look at the box score between the Xavier Musketeers and Texas Longhorns to see how the game is going.

Xavier vs. Texas box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Xavier 39 39 Texas 47 47

Xavier Musketeers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Zach Freemantle F 1-5 0-2 0-0 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 2 Ryan Conwell G 3-4 1-2 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 7 Dailyn Swain G 2-4 0-1 0-2 1 2 1 1 0 1 1 4 Dayvion McKnight G 2-2 0-0 0-1 0 3 3 1 0 2 1 4 Marcus Foster G 2-3 0-1 2-2 0 3 2 0 0 0 1 6 John Hugley IV F 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jerome Hunter F 2-4 2-2 0-0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 6 Dante Maddox Jr. G 3-4 2-3 2-2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 10

Texas Longhorns box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Arthur Kaluma F 1-4 0-1 4-5 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 6 Kadin Shedrick F 1-2 1-1 0-0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 3 Tre Johnson G 3-7 1-2 3-5 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 10 Jordan Pope G 1-3 1-1 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 Tramon Mark G 5-7 1-3 0-0 0 1 2 0 0 2 0 11 Jayson Kent F 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 Ze'Rik Onyema F 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 4 Chendall Weaver G 3-3 0-0 0-0 1 2 2 3 0 1 0 6 Julian Larry G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

