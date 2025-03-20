Xavier vs. Texas: Player stats and box score for March 19 | College basketball season 2024-25
The First Four is marching on as the Texas Longhorns are holding a 47-39 halftime lead over the Xavier Musketeers. The Longhorns are being led by guard Tramon Mark who has 11 points while also adding a pair of assists.
Here's a closer look at the box score between the Xavier Musketeers and Texas Longhorns to see how the game is going.
Xavier vs. Texas box score
Team
First Half
Second Half
Final Score
Xavier
39
39
Texas
47
47
Xavier Musketeers box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Zach Freemantle
F
1-5
0-2
0-0
0
2
0
0
0
1
2
2
Ryan Conwell
G
3-4
1-2
0-0
1
1
0
0
0
0
3
7
Dailyn Swain
G
2-4
0-1
0-2
1
2
1
1
0
1
1
4
Dayvion McKnight
G
2-2
0-0
0-1
0
3
3
1
0
2
1
4
Marcus Foster
G
2-3
0-1
2-2
0
3
2
0
0
0
1
6
John Hugley IV
F
0-2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jerome Hunter
F
2-4
2-2
0-0
0
1
0
1
0
1
0
6
Dante Maddox Jr.
G
3-4
2-3
2-2
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Texas Longhorns box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Arthur Kaluma
F
1-4
0-1
4-5
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
6
Kadin Shedrick
F
1-2
1-1
0-0
1
4
0
0
0
0
1
3
Tre Johnson
G
3-7
1-2
3-5
0
4
0
0
0
0
1
10
Jordan Pope
G
1-3
1-1
0-0
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
3
Tramon Mark
G
5-7
1-3
0-0
0
1
2
0
0
2
0
11
Jayson Kent
F
2-3
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
4
Ze'Rik Onyema
F
2-2
0-0
0-0
1
2
0
0
1
1
0
4
Chendall Weaver
G
3-3
0-0
0-0
1
2
2
3
0
1
0
6
Julian Larry
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
