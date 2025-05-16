"Y'all are allowed to post that?": Duke socials posting Cooper Flagg in Mavs jersey sets fans abuzz

Duke phenom Cooper Flagg, widely projected as the top pick in the upcoming NBA draft, will likely be joining the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas secured the No. 1 overall selection after winning the draft lottery on Monday.

The Mavericks only had a 1.8% chance of winning the lottery and will now have the opportunity to add Flagg, who is viewed as one of the most promising prospects in recent memory and is considered a generational talent.

While Dallas is a surefire bet to pick Flagg next month, nothing is set in stone and things could change. However, Duke basketball's social media team seems to have already made up its mind.

On Wednesday, the program's X account posted a photoshopped image of Cooper Flagg in a Mavs jersey with the caption:

"Coop ready for that @dallasmavs uni."

The photo featured the 6-foot-9 forward donning the No. 32 Mavericks jersey alongside two former Blue Devils, Dereck Lively II and Kyrie Irving.

The post generated significant buzz among fans. Here are some of the reactions:

"Y'all are allowed to post this? 😭" one fan wrote.

"That’s a lot of @DukeMBB 1st round action!!!," a user said.

"Bro the draft is 2 months away 😭," one fan commented, trying not to jinx it.

"Just in case you guys are wondering what jersey number Coop's gonna choose," another added.

"Flagg looks AMAZING in the Mavericks Silver and Blue it looks PERFECT!" one more commented.

"Duke account gave him 32," another chimed in.

Cooper Flagg talks opportunity with Dallas Mavericks

As this year's NBA Draft gets closer, speculation is growing about which team will get which player. Cooper Flagg, a potential top pick, talked about the chance to play for the Mavericks.

"It was a crazy draft lottery. It was a cool experience to be there and go through that experience," Flagg told reporters at the NBA Draft Combine, via Yahoo Sports.

"I'm grateful to get this opportunity, or any opportunity to hear my name called on draft night. I'm just really excited for this whole experience. Not everybody gets to go through this, so I just feel really blessed. As far as Dallas goes, they've got a lot of really good pieces."

Cooper Flagg also talked about the possibility of playing with and learning from former Duke star Dereck Lively. The Mavericks would be in the championship picture if they landed a young star like him to team up with Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and Anthony Davis.

