"Y’all got some work to do," "Had our blood pressure up": Fans react to Chloe Kitts' victory TikTok as Gamecocks head to Final Four

South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts posted a TikTok video, celebrating the Gamecocks’ (34-3) 54-50 win over the Duke Blue Devils in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Elite Eight matchup on Sunday.

Kitts led her team in scoring, finishing with 14 points, while she played a crucial role in the final moments, making two free throws with five seconds remaining to seal the win.

The forward also contributed four rebounds in a game where South Carolina had to mount a comeback, having trailed by four points heading into the fourth quarter.

Kitts, who scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, posted a TikTok video of herself enjoying the victory and fans have reacted in different ways.

“Y’all mad??😂 FINAL 4 BABY!!!" She wrote in the caption of the video.

Fans quickly responded in the comments, sharing their thoughts on the hard-fought win over Duke.

One fan wrote, “Y’all gon scare me from now on huh.”

Another praised Kitts for her clutch free throws, commenting, “Naming my second child after you for making those free throws.”

Some fans offered words of caution, reminding the Gamecocks that the journey is not over yet: “I’m glad y’all pulled it through, but y’all got some work to do,” the person wrote.

Another acknowledged the stressful nature of the game: “Had our blood pressure up,” the fan noted.

Another comment highlighted Kitts’ outstanding performances this season: “You should be the face of women’s college basketball, you have won two MVPs in this tournament.”

The 20-year-old forward was named the Birmingham Region 2 All-Tournament Team’s Most Outstanding Player. It was her second such award this season, after she was named the SEC Tournament MVP a couple of weeks ago.

Chloe Kitts admits to doubts during Duke game

With just seven seconds remaining, South Carolina held a 52-50 lead and had possession after Duke missed a 3-point attempt.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley called a timeout and designed a play that would put the ball in Kitts’ hands. However, Kitts admitted she had doubts about taking on the responsibility.

“Coach (Dawn Staley) drew up the play and she said the ball was going to get to me,” Kitts recalled, as per Bradenton Herald. “I walked out there and I was like, ‘Pao, can you get the ball? Can you get the ball?’”

She was hoping to shift the responsibility to her teammate, but Pao responded, "Girl, what? Go get the ball."

Kitts eventually stuck to the play, as she received the ball and was fouled. As she stepped up to the free-throw line, she admitted giving herself a pep talk.

“I told myself that I’m really good at basketball, and I made both of them,” she said.

The Gamecocks will now prepare for the Final Four, where they will face the winner of Monday’s Elite Eight matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 2 TCU.

