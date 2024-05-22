Yale star John Poulakidas celebrates Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach's special day: "Happy Birthday to my forever"

The Yale point guard John Poulakidas wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for his girlfriend, Kylie Feuerbach. The Iowa Hawkeyes hooper turned 21 on May 21.

Therefore, to pay tribute on her birthday, Poulakidas wrote a birthday wish for her. He uploaded a picture of Kylie with a caption that read:

“Happy Birthday to my forever.”

Image Credit: John Poulakidas’ Instagram Story

John and Kylie frequently share pictures of each other on their social media accounts. From supporting each other on game days to spending time together, the couple gives a sneak peek into their relationship. Kylie Feuerbach and John Poulakidas have been with each other for over two years.

The Iowa hooper made her relationship Insta-official with John on April 12, 2022.

On April 4, 2024, Kylie celebrated John’s birthday by uploading a series of throwback snaps. She also wrote a sweet birthday message for him:

"Happy birthday to my guy. Thanks for always putting a smile on my face, being a shoulder to lean on, and being my best friend. I thank God every single day for you. I love you!!"

Kylie Feuerbach felt blessed to be part of the Iowa Hawkeye family

Feuerbach was one of the important players on the Iowa Hawkeyes as the season progressed. She bounced back from an injury she suffered in 2022 and saw a rise in her productivity, logging 2.6 points in 13.9 minutes per game.

She posted a series of snaps from her graduation day and expressed her pride at being a Hawkeye.

The caption of the post was:

"Officially my last week as an undergrad!🎓 What a blessing it is to be a Hawkeye. I love this place💛.”

After missing out on a season because of an ACL tear, Feuerbach was glad to be part of the team that gained a significant amount of attention from the media because of its historic NCAA run. She said:

“This year was just as special, for sure, and it was nice to be able to get on the court and be playing. Getting the experience last year, going into it this year we knew what to expect – there’s just a lot going on all the time during the tournament – and I think that helped us a lot.”

Feuerbach was able to control her nerves better than she did last year as she was just a spectator then. Now, her focus is to fill in the shoes of Gabbie Marshall as the team’s defensive stopper.