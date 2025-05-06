“Yeah, we winning a natty”: BYU fans hyped up as AJ Dybantsa completes first workout with the Cougars

AJ Dybantsa has started preparing for his freshman season at BYU, and Cougars fans are hyped. The No. 1 ESPN recruit was featured in BYU men's basketball's Instagram post on Monday, showing highlights from a recent team workout.

"We are so back," the Instagram caption read.

Fans commented their reactions to seeing Dybantsa on the court for the Cougars. Many shared their high hopes that the team will win the national title next season.

"Yeahh, we winning a natty."

"Natty incoming"

"Natty loading ... ..."

Others showed excitement about Dybantsa working out with the team.

"Seeing AJ finally hooping in a BYU jersey just healed my soul."

"I saw that AJ ➡️Keba alley-oop at the end🔥🔥🔥"

Some used emojis to react to the preseason workout video.

"😍🔥💯"

"🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼"

What A.J. Dybantsa brings to BYU

Dybantsa comes to BYU as the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class. The five-star small forward picked the Cougars over his other final four picks Alabama, Kansas, and North Carolina.

The talented recruit will remain in the same state for college, having played the past two seasons of high school basketball at Utah Prep.

Throughout his high school career, he proved himself as an efficient scorer and excellent rebounder with defensive depth. As a senior, he averaged 21.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. The small forward grabbed 9.2 average defensive boards and added 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks.

High School Basketball: McDonalds All American Boys Game - Source: Imagn

Dybantsa was the 2022-23 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Massachusetts, having played at Saint Sebastian's that season before transferring to Utah Prep. He added to his accolades when he was selected for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game. The 6-foot-9 star is the only player in his class with a perfect 247Sports Composite score.

The No. 1 recruit reclassed to come to college early and is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft. Dybantsa had an asking price of approximately $5 million for his college commitment, but Lonard Armato, Dybantsa's business adviser, assured that the young star's decision didn't come down to pay.

"The money for every [school] was the same," Armato told CBS Sports. "The decision wasn't a money decision as much as it was a culture fit, a decision for the family, basketball, all those things that should be the determining factors.

"There was a certain money threshold, but once you got to that, it was about 'how comfortable do I feel for me as a basketball player and my family.'"

Dybantsa picked BYU for the culture, not the money. The No. 1 recruit will look to make an immediate impact on the Cougars as he begins his college career this fall.

