“Yes, I BELIEVE” - $45M worth Deion Sanders expresses excitement as daughter Shelomi’s Colorado takes on Iowa's Caitlin Clark

Deion Sanders could barely conceal his excitement as daughter Shelomi Sanders' Colorado team set their date against Caitlin Clark's Iowa in a thrilling NCAA matchup.

Coach Prime's family is often in the spotlight, with his sons playing college football. However, it's not just football where the Sanders family shines. Deion's daughter is turning heads in women's college basketball as a member of the Colorado Buffaloes. Backing Shelomi up against the mighty Caitlin Clark and her team, Deion Sanders tweeted:

"Let's go @CUBuffsWBB

!!! Yes, I BELIEVE."

Despite joining the team midway through the 2022-23 season as a transfer from Jackson State, she's now a key player contributing to Colorado's Sweet 16 run in March Madness 2024.

Standing at 5-7, Shelomi plays as a guard for the Buffaloes, proving her abilities in five games this season. Coach JR Payne praised her contributions, highlighting Shelomi’s positive energy and strong work ethic.

Shelomi's stats reflect her growing impact on the court, with an average of 2.4 minutes per game, 0.6 points, and 0.6 rebounds. While her numbers may seem modest, her presence and effort matter at the moment.

Caitlin Clark is yet to decide on the BIG3 offer

Iowa Hawkeyes' basketball phenom Caitlin Clark has yet to decide on Ice Cube's $5 million offer to play in his Big3 league, as confirmed during a recent press conference ahead of her team's Sweet 16 clash against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The NCAA's all-time leading scorer emphasized her focus on her team's upcoming game, stating that discussions about the offer are not part of her immediate priorities. Ice Cube acknowledged the historic nature of the offer to Clark, highlighting her exceptional athletic skillset and potential to thrive in the league.

However, her decision may be influenced by the WNBA's 'Prioritization Rule,' which mandates that players must report to their WNBA team before the season's official start date or face suspension for the entire season.

Comparisons between potential earnings in the WNBA and the Big3 have surfaced. While the WNBA offers a maximum rookie salary of around $76,535 per year, the reported $5 million Big3 offer could translate to significantly higher earnings per game for Clark.

