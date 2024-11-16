“Yikes. Hit the weight room”: College hoops fans react as Dan Hurley’s UConn announce 4 recruits from 2025 class

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies announced the signing of four talented prospects from the Class of 2025. This is a strong signal of their intent for the future, as Hurley and Co. look keen on enjoying more success after winning back-to-back national championships and possibly completing a rare threepeat by the end of this season.

The four recruits signed by the Huskies are Braylon Mullins, Darius Adams, Eric Reibe and Jacob Furphy. While Furphy is ranked No. 93 in the top 100 prospects in the Class of 2025, Mullins, Adams and Reibe are three top 30 prospects who could lock down the Huskies' backcourt in the future.

The Huskies announced their commitments with a post on Instagram, which triggered reactions from fans online. Some fans took subtle digs at the recruits in the comments section, believing they have some way to go before becoming regulars at UConn:

Some fans made light humor at the expense of the new UConn recruits (Image Source: @uconnmbb/Instagram)

"Yikes. Hit the weight room," said one fan.

"They better run everywhere," said another.

Another fan added, "Nice, now all we need a goon to do the dirty work lol."

Some fans seemed excited with the work put in by the Huskies to strengthen their roster, hyping up their four new signings:

Other UConn fans were thrilled with their new signings (Image Source: @uconnmbb/Instagram)

"Recruiting Class of 2025, actual Class of 2029," said one fan.

"Next year, go be historical. I'm looking forward to it now, lol," said another.

Another fan added, "The UConn basketball blueprint is constantly evolving."

Dan Hurley and UConn Huskies assemble second-best 2025 signing class

The Huskies' 2025 signing class ranks second in the country, as per 247Sports, behind only the Duke Blue Devils. Mullins, Adams and Reibe are all five-star prospects, while Furphy is a four-star prospect who came through the NBA Global Academy from Australia.

Following the Huskies' massive 90-49 win over the Le Moyne College Dolphins this Wednesday, Hurley dubbed his 2025 signing class a "monster class," although he took a few seconds before admitting it outright.

"This – I don’t want to say it – like… It’s a monster class," Hurley said via Yahoo Sports. "It’s a monster class."

Dan Hurley and the Huskies are 3-0 in the season following their win over the Dolphins and will be keen to maintain their winning ways when they face the East Texas A&M Lions next on Nov. 19 at Storrs.

What do you think of the four UConn Huskies recruits? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

