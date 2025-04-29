“YOU ARE BELOVED IN CT”: UConn fans rejoice as Alex Karaban makes NBA draft decision

UConn fans were served good news Tuesday, as power forward Alex Karaban withdrew from the NBA draft to return for his senior year with the Huskies next season.

This is not the first time he has opted to remain with the Storrs after declaring for the draft, having done so last year, only to make a U-turn.

Karaban entered his name in the early-entry list for the NBA draft, but by the time the deadline to enter the draft came on Saturday, he decided against it.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old announced his decision on Instagram to the joy of UConn fans.

“The last few years have been transformational for me as a person and player,” Karaban wrote. “I am forever grateful to my coaching staff, my brothers, the fans, and the community at UConn for all of the memories we’ve made together. I pride myself on accepting challenges and holding myself to the highest standard. Last year, we didn’t achieve what we set out to, and I am not running from a chance to make that right!

“After deliberating the last few weeks with my coaches and family about my future, I’ve realized that my heart remains in Storrs, and I have unfinished business to chase another national championship with my brothers. Let’s run it back one last time.”

The Huskies were all over the post, letting their feelings be known.

“Just fell to my knees in the office,” a fan wrote, painting a picture of how much seeing Karaban back meant to them.

“3 rings > 2 rings,” another fan wrote.

“My goat is back! yes sir AK,” another user wrote.

UConn Fans rejoice as Alex Karaban makes NBA draft decision. Credit: IG/@alexkaraban_

More fans continued to show how much they appreciate Karaban’s return to the team for next season.

“So happy you’re coming back Alex!! LFG!!! -Your Good Luck Charm,” a fan wrote.

“YOU ARE BELOVED IN CT,” another fan wrote.

“LET’S GO AK. 1 more time,” someone else wrote.

UConn Fans rejoice as Alex Karaban makes NBA draft decision. Credit: IG/@alexkaraban_

Recruited from IMG Academy, Karaban has been at UConn since 2022. The power forward has won two national titles with the Huskies and has averaged 11.3 points per game in 78 appearances as a starter.

Alex Karaban was projected to go No. 35 in the NBA Draft

Alex Karaban did not withdraw from the draft due to a lack of certainty in his future. In fact, the 6-foot-8 forward was projected to be the 35th pick in ESPN's latest draft rankings.

Other draft experts believed he could go in the first round if he laid solid groundwork before the selection day.

Given some of the additions made by UConn this offseason, Dan Hurley’s squad is expected to do way better than the second-round exit they had in the NCAA Tournament last time.

