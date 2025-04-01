"You aren’t Cooper Flagg go back to school" - Fans run wild as Big East Freshman of the Year Liam McNeeley announces NBA draft decision

UConn star Liam McNeeley announced his decision to declare for the 2025 NBA draft after one season at the collegiate level. The Huskies star, named the Big East Freshman of the Year, informed ESPN of his decision to go pro on Tuesday.

Since McNeeley's decision made headlines on social media, fans reacted wildly to the news. Some even urged the UConn star to remain on the college circuit.

A few others expressed their concern at McNeeley declaring for the pro league after just one season with UConn.

"This had better be an April fools joke because he is nowhere near ready," one tweeted.

"I'm all for players Pursuing their dreams.I've never been against that in fact I'm for it but as college Basketball fan , you have to be careful with these Freshmen now with the transfer portal Because this guy didn't benefit them by being there it was a rebuild year now gone," a user tweeted.

"Over-rated! Welcome to the G League @liammcne," a fan tweeted.

McNeeley committed to UConn in 2024, to play under Dan Hurley. The team had won back-to-back national titles and aimed for a historic three-peat this season but fell short of that dream.

Many also believed that Hurley's UConn was in a transitional phase this season, which would have grown back into a superpower next season. However, the Huskies could rebuild their team without McNeeley moving forward.

Liam McNeeley helped UConn reach second round of NCAA tournament in sole season with program

UConn star Liam McNeeley - Source: Getty

Liam McNeeley helped UConn qualify for the NCAA tournament. The Huskies earned the No. 8 spot for March Madness and beat No. 9 Oklahoma in the first round. However, they lost to No. 1 Florida in the tournament's second round.

McNeenely averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on 38.1% shooting in 27 games for UConn in his only season with the team. He is projected as a lottery pick, but some are still unconvinced whether he can make it in the pro league.

