“You is beautiful”: Former Iowa star Kate Martin compliments ex-teammate Jada Gyamfi over latest IG dump

Jada Gyamfi is living her best life this offseason, and her Instagram feed proves it. The forward shared a series of summer snaps, capturing her adventures with friends and family, as well as some quality time with her adorable pet dog. The post was captioned:

"here’s what I’ve been up to all summer<3"

Trending

Gyamfi's relaxed and fun-filled break before the grind of the 2024-25 season caught the attention of many, but one comment stood out: that of former Iowa star and now Las Vegas Aces player Kate Martin, who simply wrote:

"You is beautiful"

Screenshot via IG/@jadagyamfi

Just three weeks ago, Gyamfi featured Martin on her "Fresh Tawk" podcast. During the episode, Martin opened up about how Gyamfi’s positive energy kept her grounded throughout their time together:

"That's how you are for me. Every time I see you, I'm like, I just know I'm gonna smile and I can be myself, and I can just be free." (Time stamp: 01:01:00)

Also read: “These people are insane”: Jada Gymafi comments on Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark’s hobby of terrifying teammates

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin pranked Jada Gyamfi

When they terrorized defenses during their time at Iowa, Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin were more than just basketball stars—they were best friends who loved pranking teammates. One of their favorite targets was Jada Gyamfi.

It’s normal for the on-court environment to become dull or low-intensity sometimes, but the former Iowa duo tried to lift the team’s mood by pulling off a scare prank, which they later fondly recalled on Gyamfi's "Fresh Tawk" podcast.

The scheme was simple yet effective. Clark and Martin headed to Walmart, armed themselves with scary costumes, and enlisted Kylie Feuerbach as their camerawoman. The pranksters then stealthily tracked Gyamfi's location and snuck into her apartment, with Clark hiding in the bedroom closet and Martin in the kitchen.

Martin described the moment with glee:

"Caitlin slowly opens the door, Kylie's recording behind her, and she just pops out and scares Jada. I've never seen somebody's body shake like that!" (Time stamp: 01:04:28)

The timing couldn’t have been better—or worse for Gyamfi—who hadn’t had a great day at college, capping off a three-hour class before heading home.

Also read: “I looked like I had Botox”: Iowa icon Kate Martin and former teammate Jada Gyamfi heartily laugh over a fan’s choice of Snapchat filter

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here