"You can throw all those stats out the window": Jay Williams believes UNC’s struggles won’t matter in rivalry clash against Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels (UNC) have a big rivalry matchup against the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. Basketball analyst Jay Williams believes the Tar Heels have a chance despite their ups and downs.

Williams appeared on ESPN's College Gameday show on Saturday ahead of the contest. He is aware of the inconsistencies North Carolina went through, holding a 13-9 overall record, that includes a 6-4 showing in conference play.

On the other side, Duke has an 18-2 overall record, including a dominant 10-0 start in league play. They are on a roll with 14 straight wins, leapfrogging teams to become the second-ranked team in the AP Top 25.

However, Williams is confident that the Tar Heels will make life difficult for the No. 2 Blue Devils.

“You can throw all those stats out the window, about Elliot Cadeau shooting 31% — none of that stuff matters. People, in this rivalry — especially playing against Duke, have a way of making shots, Williams said about UNC.

“If Elliot Cadeau and RJ Davis can start making shots, Ian Jackson — they will have a shot, because they have three players who are seasoned in this rivalry. … Guys are used to playing under that pressure. That experience goes a long way.”

UNC's matchup history against Duke

North Carolina Tar Heels (UNC) has a long history against Duke Blue Devils.

The two teams have faced each other 261 times, with the Tar Heels holding a 145-117 edge over Duke. North Carolina has won four of the last six matchups, winning both encounters in the 2023-24 campaign.

They last faced each other in the postseason during the 2022 NCAA Tournament. It was in the Final Four in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the Tar Heels prevailed by a final score of 81-77. The Tar Heels went on to beat Kansas in the national championship.

This matchup presents a strong chance for Duke on Saturday, as they possess star freshman Cooper Flagg, who poses a big challenge for the Tar Heels. However, RJ Davis, as well as Ian Jackson and Seth Trimble, could have a significant impact on the game that would limit the Blue Devils' potency.

After this game, the Tar Heels will next host the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Dean Smith Center on Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. ET.

