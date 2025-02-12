“You don’t pay guys unless they’re good enough to beat teams”: Bill Self gets real on “parity” in college basketball 

No. 17-ranked Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self believes the growing equality in college basketball results from player movement and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals. This season in college basketball has been defined by situations with no clear-cut No. 1-ranked team dominating the landscape.

The latest AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls showcased this uncertainty, as Auburn claimed the No. 1 spot in the AP poll while Alabama topped the coaches' rankings. Before NIL became a significant influence, college basketball’s top recruits often concentrated at a handful of powerhouse programs.

Self highlighted the shift in that trend with the top 20 high school prospects committed to 15 different schools on Tuesday, a notable increase compared to 2021, when the top 20 recruits were spread across just 11 programs.

"Absolutely," Self said when asked if there’s parity in college hoops this year. "The reason is in the past when certain programs may get three guys that are all rated in the top 15 in America. Now, you couldn’t afford to get three guys like that, so they’re going to different places. And you don’t pay guys unless they’re good enough to beat teams that also [have] real guys."

Self also emphasized that money played a role in talent distribution due to NIL opportunities, leading to more evenly matched teams. As a result, upsets have become more common, making the race to March Madness even more unpredictable.

“I’d say there’s more parity,” Self said. “And I would say there’s a bigger chance for what is perceived to be an upset in today’s game than what is actually an upset just because everybody’s gonna have guys that are good enough to pay.”

In addition to high school recruiting, the transfer portal has become a game-changer. Kansas brought in six transfers, with former Wisconsin guard AJ Storr, ranked ninth in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings, leading the group. Self, who has adapted quickly to the new era, recognized that roster-building now hinges on recruiting and transfer acquisitions.

Bill Self was critical of the Kansas Jayhawks’ defense after loss to Kansas State

Kansas coach Bill Self wasn't sugarcoating his team's struggles this season. Despite being ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll with a 17-7 record, the Jayhawks have been inconsistent, particularly on the defensive end.

The problem, according to Self, isn’t just execution; it’s energy. Kansas has shown flashes of dominance, but their inability to sustain high-level play is a major concern.

The Jayhawks recently pulled off a statement win against then-No. 8-ranked Iowa State on Feb. 3, only to follow it up with a disappointing 81-73 loss to unranked Kansas State on Saturday. Self admitted to the lack of intensity:

“It’s been very difficult for us,” Self said. “For whatever reason, to string games of superb energy back-to-back or ever consistently at all. I mean, you guys have seen us, there are times, against elite teams? We can lock anybody down. And there’s times that we can’t guard our shadow.”

This pattern of performances has frustrated Bill Self, who believed Kansas could compete with anyone when they show up with the right intensity.

