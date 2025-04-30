"You have earned this": College hoops fans buzz as former Tarleton State PF Keitenn Bristow commits to SEC powerhouse

After an impressive freshman campaign at Tarleton State, Keitenn Bristow is taking his talents to a top SEC program. The forward, who was named WAC Freshman of the Year, has committed to Alabama, Recruits News reported on Wednesday.
Bristow shared the news on X with a hype video in a Crimson Tide jersey.
"Built by grit, driven by heart. I'm all in. Roll Tide, let’s make history. #TWN #KEI10," Bristow's X post read.
Kyle Tucker, Bristow's former high school coach, showed his support with a response to the freshman star's post.
"Let’s Go!! Roll Tide! Congrats Kei! You have earned this," Tucker's reply read.
College hoops fans on Instagram and X responded to news of Bristow's commitment to Alabama. Some congratulated Bristow on taking the next step in his career.
"Turn me up K"
"Congratulations Ke go be great!!!! HERO"
"Let's do it🔥🔥"
Alabama fans shared their excitement about Bristow joining the team.
"Welcome!! Role Tide Roll!!"
"RTR Keitenn🐘🔥"
"🐘🐘🐘"
What Keitenn Bristow brings to Alabama
Bristow came to college as just a three-star recruit, but he had a phenomenal freshman season at Tarleton State. The 6-foot-8 forward played 23 games for the Texans, making 19 starts. He averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game and highlighted his defensive depth with an average of 0.9 blocks and 1.1 steals.
The sizable forward is a strong shooter from anywhere on the court, averaging 46.1%, including 32.8% from beyond the arc. Bristow moves well and excels at setting up shots for himself.
Bristow brings a defensive edge to the Crimson Tide. He finds success grabbing defensive boards, with 2.9 of his 4.3 rpg being defensive, and defends the rim well. Bristow's versatile skill set and impressive stat values resulted in him being named WAC Freshman of the Year.
Alabama is gaining a sizable, multiskilled forward in Bristow. He can score at all three levels and serve as an essential defensive piece. The forward has three seasons of college eligibility left to develop and will look to do so at the SEC powerhouse.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here