“You and Eli Ellis gonna be a scary duo”: College hoops fans react as Cameron Scott returns to South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Cameron Scott is staying with the program he spent his first season with. On Tuesday, April 29, the Lexington, South Carolina native confirmed that he will feature for Gamecocks for his sophomore stint in the 2025-2026 season.
This is good news for the Gamecocks faithful as Scott had entered his name into the transfer portal earlier in April. He confirmed the commitment on Instagram with just three emojis and a graphic of himself.
College basketball fans reacted to Scott's return to the school as it gave them a better chance for the 2025-2026 season.
"You and @eliellis gonna be a scary duo," one fan claimed.
"Cam cam cam scottt," another fan exclaimed.
"Lit days are coming," another user said with a fire emoji.
"Jersey gonna go back to full price now," a user commented.
Other users were glad to see their standout stay loyal to South Carolina despite rumblings of a transfer.
"Don't play with us like that fam," one fan posted with an emoji.
"We aren't going anywhere," another fan shared.
"Yessir, glad you staying," another fan wrote with fire emojis.
In his freshman stint, Scott averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in around 10.1 minutes played in 26 games He seeks more playing time in his second season of collegiate hoops.
Eli Ellis is already signed to the South Carolina Gamecocks
Perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Cam Scott making his return to the South Carolina Gamecocks is that he will form a dynamic duo with incoming high school star Eli Ellis.
On November 17 2024, Ellis confirmed his commitment and signing to the Gamecocks for his freshman season of college basketball in the 2025-2026 campaign.
Ellis is a four-star prospect from Hickory, North Carolina. During his high school tenure, the 6-foot guard impressed in the premier high school hoops league, Overtime Elite, while attending Moravian Prep. He will join the Gamecocks later this offseason, who finished the 2024-2025 campaign with an overall record of 12-20 and 2-16 during SEC play.
