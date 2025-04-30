“You and Eli Ellis gonna be a scary duo”: College hoops fans react as Cameron Scott returns to South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Cameron Scott is staying with the program he spent his first season with. On Tuesday, April 29, the Lexington, South Carolina native confirmed that he will feature for Gamecocks for his sophomore stint in the 2025-2026 season.

Ad

This is good news for the Gamecocks faithful as Scott had entered his name into the transfer portal earlier in April. He confirmed the commitment on Instagram with just three emojis and a graphic of himself.

Ad

Trending

College basketball fans reacted to Scott's return to the school as it gave them a better chance for the 2025-2026 season.

"You and @eliellis gonna be a scary duo," one fan claimed.

(image credits: @thecamscott23 on Instagram)

"Cam cam cam scottt," another fan exclaimed.

Ad

(image credits: @thecamscott23 on Instagram)

"Lit days are coming," another user said with a fire emoji.

Ad

(image credits: @thecamscott23 on Instagram)

"Jersey gonna go back to full price now," a user commented.

Ad

(image credits: @thecamscott23 on Instagram)

Other users were glad to see their standout stay loyal to South Carolina despite rumblings of a transfer.

Ad

"Don't play with us like that fam," one fan posted with an emoji.

(image credits: @thecamscott23 on Instagram)

"We aren't going anywhere," another fan shared.

Ad

(image credits: @thecamscott23 on Instagram)

"Yessir, glad you staying," another fan wrote with fire emojis.

Ad

(image credits: @thecamscott23 on Instagram)

In his freshman stint, Scott averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in around 10.1 minutes played in 26 games He seeks more playing time in his second season of collegiate hoops.

Ad

Eli Ellis is already signed to the South Carolina Gamecocks

Ad

Perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Cam Scott making his return to the South Carolina Gamecocks is that he will form a dynamic duo with incoming high school star Eli Ellis.

On November 17 2024, Ellis confirmed his commitment and signing to the Gamecocks for his freshman season of college basketball in the 2025-2026 campaign.

Ellis is a four-star prospect from Hickory, North Carolina. During his high school tenure, the 6-foot guard impressed in the premier high school hoops league, Overtime Elite, while attending Moravian Prep. He will join the Gamecocks later this offseason, who finished the 2024-2025 campaign with an overall record of 12-20 and 2-16 during SEC play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here