“You a fool”: 4-star Ant Brown Jr gets heated at NYvsNY; showcases skillful dribbling and shooting

Ant Brown Jr. will enter his senior year at Archbishop Carroll High School in Virginia next season. The No. 110-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026 by the On3 Industry Rankings also took part in some trash talking recently.

Ad

SLAM High School shared highlights of Brown from the NY vs. NY event over the weekend. He showed off his impressive dribbling skills, leaving defenders on the floor. Brown's slick passing and ability to convert from midrange and behind the 3-point line were also on full display.

Ad

Trending

In one of the games, Brown was mic'd up and got into trash talking with his opponent.

"You a fool," Brown said. "They got me mic'd up. I don't really do this. I don't do all that dunking, I just put the ball in the hoop. I'm ready right now."

He also changed his shoes at halftime.

"Changing them at halftime," Brown said. "Shoe change, I had to."

Ad

Brown got some words of motivation from his coach.

"It's time to get to it. Go tear the rim off," Brown's coach said.

Brown represented Team Durant in the Nike EYBL, which has a 5-6 record and 10th in the Merritt Division with five points. In 11 games, the point guard averaged 19.6 points on 41.9% shooting, including 31.9% from beyond the arc.

He added 4.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 26.9 minutes per game.

Ad

One of his best games was during the 85-69 loss to Vegas Elite, where he recorded 38 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. He shot 13-for-26 from the field, including 6-for-10 from the 3-point line.

He led Archbishop Carroll to a 17-16 record and a Maryland Section Washington Catholic Basketball League, where it finished seventh last season. The Lions were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the 2025 DCSAA state title tournament.

Ad

Ant Brown Jr. shares the latest offer he received from UCF

Ant Brown Jr. is the No. 16 point guard in the 2026 class and the No. 1 prospect in the District of Columbia, according to On3. He received an offer from the UCF Knights and shared the news on his Instagram account on June 26.

"Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Central Florida #goknights," Brown wrote.

Ad

He has also received offers from the Tennessee, Maryland, VCU, Memphis and Villanova, among others. Brown still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here