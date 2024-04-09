“You gotta put you first baby” - Coach Prime’s ex wife Pilar Sanders backs daughter Shelomi Sanders’ decision to leave Colorado Buffs

When Deion Sanders joined as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes last year, his youngest daughter Shelomi Sanders also joined the university's women's basketball team halfway through the season. After one season of limited playing time, Coach Prime's youngest daughter is leaving the program this transfer portal window.

Following Shelomi Sanders' announcement, her mother and Coach Prime's ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, extended her support for her daughter's decision. Pilar backed up Shelomi's decision by making a TikTok post about her entering the transfer portal, stating that despite their love for Boulder, she will keep her daughter as her top priority.

"You gottta put you first Lucious. We're hitting the road y'all. We love Boulder Colorado thank you. But you gotta put you first baby. Let's go"

Shelomi Sanders made her announcement to enter the transfer portal via a social media post. She expressed her gratitude to the University of Colorado for the opportunity to play with them and thanked her family for always being her pillar of support.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank my creator for allowing me to have this platform with amazing experiences. I want to thank my coaches and the university for accepting me to be a part of the family. It has been a blessing accomplishing as much as we did. I would like to thank my family and my support system for always uplifting and pouring into me on and off the court as a student athlete", Shelomi wrote

"My time at Colorado has been a treat with amazing experiences along the way. With intentional consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left. Boulder will forever hold a special place in my heart and I will never forget the memories I have had the opportunity to make since being here. Thank you again Buff nation."

As a redshirt freshman, Shelomi Sanders saw 11 minutes of playing time on the court for the Buffs, averaging 0.6 points and 0.6 rebounds per game. She also played two games for Jackson State before arriving in Boulder midseason.

Shelomi Sanders made it through her first NCAA tournament with Colorado

Despite having limited playtime on the field, Coach Prime's youngest daughter got the opportunity to be a part of the Buffs roster in this year's March Madness run. After finishing the regular season with a 21-8 campaign and reaching the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament, Colorado was awarded the No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Buffs were successful in securing first and second-round victories over Duke and Kansas State. Unfortunately, their March Madness run came to an end following a 68-89 loss to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in the Sweet 16.

Where do you think Shelomi Sanders will transfer to next? Let us know in the comments below.