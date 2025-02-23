"You hit it with the spoon": Flau'jae Johnson takes teammates Aneesah Morrow & Mikaylah Williams by surprise with her peculiar way of eating cereal

Flau'jae Johnson is always building chemistry with her teammates on the LSU women's basketball team. This can also be said off the court, where they have entertaining conversations with each other.

On Saturday, the women's Slam magazine on Instagram posted a video of LSU's "Point 'Em Out" featuring Johnson and fellow co-stars Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams. One section had them answer a question about who's most likely to pour milk before the cereal, which Johnson revealed her unique approach to the humorous shock of her teammates.

"Y'all put the ice in there. It keep the milk cold," Johnson said. "You could just pour portions. Boom, I got my ice in there. I got my milk. Milk freezing cold, but you put the cereal in it. Boom... You hit it with the spoon. It's a whole experience. Y'all don't get it. It's the experience. Just try it."

Flau'jae Johnson, Tigers prepare for Kentucky battle

A hilarious moment for Flau'jae Johnson to have with her teammates off the court. Whether they agreed with her approach to eating cereal or not, it more than made their day with how differently Johnson deals with the traditional morning breakfast.

In the meantime, Johnson is leading No. 7 LSU through the remaining games of the 2024-25 regular season. The Tigers boast a 26-2 record on the season, going 11-2 after 13 SEC matchups. They have recorded 86.1 points on 45.9% shooting from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by 22 points per contest.

Johnson leads the way with numbers of 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Aneesah Morrow comes next with 18.1 ppg and 14.4 rpg, while Mikaylah Williams provides 16.8 ppg and 4.4 rpg.

They face a Kentucky squad that is 21-4 on the season, winning 10 of its 13 SEC matchups. The Wildcats average 77 points on shooting splits of 45.9% overall and 33.5% from downtown, beating teams by a solid margin of 15.5 points per game. Georgia Amoore highlights the unit with 19.0 points and 7.1 assists, while Clara Strack follows suit with 15.0 points and 9.4 rebounds.

Following Sunday's matchup with the No. 14 Wildcats at 4 p.m. ET, Flau'jae Johnson and the No. 7 Tigers will prepare for their next ranked matchup, being on the road. They face the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

