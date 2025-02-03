“You just waking up, what the hell?”: When $12 million worth Dawn Staley jokingly called out A'ja Wilson on IG live

Dawn Staley playfully mocked Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson for waking up late in the short Instagram live on Sep. 16, 2021. The coach invited Wilson to join the broadcast during a team practice, catching the WNBA MVP off-guard with her morning sluggishness.

Staley took a lighthearted jab at Wilson's timing, implying that she should have had her first workout by the time.

"You just waking up, what the hell?" Staley said. "Get up, you should have got your first workout in."

"You're doing a lot, I just work up," Wilson replied.

"I can't hear all this chatter. All this chatter I can't hear out here," Staley responded.

Trending

"Oh, it's a loud gym, it's a loud gym?" Wilson said.

The $12 million net worth coach (as per Celebrity Net Worth) Dawn Staley then shared that the viewers on the livestream increased significantly as soon as A'ja Wilson came on the call as the two started talking about the Gamecocks' drills in action.

Wilson was two games separated from her first playoff game of the season during the time of the Instagram Live. The third-seeded Aces earned a first-round bye and were slated to face Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi's Phoenix Mercury on Sep. 28.

Las Vegas won the opening game and lost the next two contests. They kept the series alive in Game 4 but lost by three points in the elimination match, ending their 2021 playoff aspirations. Wilson averaged 14.2 points, 9.2 rebounds on 43.55% shooting throughout the series.

Dawn Staley comments on Bam Adebayo's presence during A'ja Wilson's jersey retirement ceremony

The South Carolina Gamecocks lifted A'ja Wilson's #22 jersey in the rafters on Sunday. Alongside Wilson's parents, Miami Heat's center Bam Adebayo was also spotted sitting courtside.

Dawn Staley playfully questioned Adebayo's presence, saying:

"It's super cool, I think Bam Adebayo was here, I don't know why," she said. "But it was great to have him in the building after he hit the game-winner last night."

Adebayo was fresh off upsetting the San Antonio Spurs with a midrange pull-up for a 105-103 win at the Frost Bank Center in Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.